USD/CAD drops below 1.3250 as oil recovery gathers momentum

- WTI rises toward $53, gains around 1% on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index stays in daily range around mid-97s.
- Housing Price Index in Canada declines in June.
After spending a large portion of the day near the 1.33 handle, the USD/CAD pair lost its traction during the American session and slumped to fresh two-day low below 1.3250. As of writing, the pair is down 0.45% on a daily basis at 1.3240.
A decisive rebound witnessed in crude oil prices in the second half of the day seems to be helping the commodity-sensitive Loonie outperform its rivals. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is up nearly 1% on the day at $52.85. However, the lack of fundamental developments supporting this action suggests that the recovery is technical and could lose momentum before extending.
Meanwhile, the only data from Canada today revealed that the New Housing Price Index declined by 0.1% on a monthly basis for the second straight month in June but was largely ignored by the participants.
Dollar's recovery remains shallow
On the other hand, US President Trump, via Twitter, said that the Fed's monetary policy was keeping the dollar high and making it for the US manufacturers to compete in the market. "With substantial Fed cuts (there is no inflation) and no quantitative tightening, the dollar will make it possible for our companies to win against any competition," Trump tweeted out.
The US Dollar Index, which rose to a session high of 97.74, lost its traction following these comments and was last down 0.13% on the day at 97.50, allowing the bearish pressure to remain intact.
On Friday, labour market data from Canada will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Markets expect the unemployment rate in Canada to remain steady at 5.5% in July and the see net change in employment coming in at +12.5K following June's 2.2K decline.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3241
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.3302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3141
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3309
|Daily SMA200
|1.3308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3345
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3421
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.1200 amid market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and despite its complaints about unfair US treatment.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500
Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.