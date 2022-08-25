USD/CAD drops below 1.2940 as DXY extends losses, Jackson Hole hogs limelight

- USD/CAD is declining to near two-day low at 1.2933 as DXY faces selling pressure.
- The odds of a slowdown in the pace of hiking interest rates by the Fed are accelerating.
- Oil prices are advancing firmly after the oil cartel announced production cuts.
The USD/CAD pair has surrendered Wednesday’s low at 1.2948 and is expected to drop to near two-day’s low at 1.2933. The asset is displaying signs of bearish reversal as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its losses after failing to cross the critical hurdle of 108.80 at open. At the press time, the DXY has slipped to near 108.26 and is expected to slip further to near the round-level support at 108.00.
The mighty DXY is attracting a lot of offers as odds of a less-hawkish commentary by the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium are accelerating. After a steep contraction in the US economic activities and a slump in overall demand indicated by weak US Durable Goods Orders, the street believes that the Fed should scale down the pace of hiking interest rates.
Fed policymakers have evidence of exhaustion in the price pressures and also the supply chain risks are trimming sharply. Therefore, the Fed has the luxury of scaling down its hawkish tone slightly till the time the economic activities could get to a restoration level.
On the oil front, oil prices are advancing dramatically as the oil cartel is discussing production cuts to scale up prices again. For the oil cartel, lower oil prices are an imbalance as it generates lower revenues for the oil-producing countries. Therefore, a decline in the overall oil supply will accelerate prices further. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US. And, higher oil prices will bring higher revenues to Canada and will strengthen its fiscal balance sheet.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2938
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.2968
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2881
|Daily SMA50
|1.2917
|Daily SMA100
|1.2834
|Daily SMA200
|1.2763
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3019
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2944
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2769
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.299
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2861
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.301
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3085
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
