USD/CAD drops back towards 1.2500 even as oil stays heavy below $69

- USD/CAD fails to extends the previous day’s rebound, refreshes intraday low.
- Oil reacts to downbeat fundamentals, ignores USD pullback.
- Sellers also pay a little heed to chatter over Canadian elections.
- US data, qualitative factors may entertain traders amid anticipated lackluster session.
USD/CAD remains depressed around 1.2515, down 0.06% on a day, ahead of Friday’s European session.
The loonie pair buyers cheered the broad US dollar strength, marked the previous day, to snap a two-day downtrend before reversing from 1.2529 early in Asia.
While seeking catalysts, the US dollar pullback could be more related than the prices of Canada’s biggest export item, WTI crude oil, as well as concerns that Canada will have a general election in September.
For oil, downbeat demand forecasts from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Goldman Sachs’ forecast of OPEC+ spare capacity will be fully normalized by spring 2022 weigh on the black gold. Also on the same line could be the Financial Times (FT) news saying, “Hopes rise that Iran hardliner will rejuvenate nuclear deal.”
Furthermore, vaccine optimism and market fears of the Fed’s tapering also weigh on the oil prices, which should have fueled the USD/CAD prices, but does not for now.
Read: WTI stays pressured below $69.00 on firmer USD, oil demand fears
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain directionless whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the south, with mild losses.
Moving on, a light calendar could restrict USD/CAD moves but the current USD pullback may extend amid mixed catalysts. Hence, today’s US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for August, expected to remain unchanged near 81.2, will be important to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD seesaws around 200-SMA on the four-hour chart (4H) while raising doubts on the rising wedge confirmation, portrayed on Thursday. In addition to lacking a clear downside below the 200-SMA level of 1.2515, an ascending support line from June 23, close to 1.2480, also challenges the pair sellers. Meanwhile, the pair sellers remain hopeful unless the quote bounces back beyond 1.2545, defying the bearish pattern.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2518
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2555
|Daily SMA50
|1.242
|Daily SMA100
|1.237
|Daily SMA200
|1.2567
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2534
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2501
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2453
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2538
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2571
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with highs below 1.1750 as US dollar eases
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 on the way to 200-DMA
GBP/USD seesaws inside a choppy range around 1.3810 after bouncing off over two-week lows, flashed the previous day. That said, the cable registers 0.05% intraday gains by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. Given the quote’s downswing from 50-DMA, backed by the easing RSI line, not oversold, the GBP/USD prices are likely to remain under pressure.
EUR/USD flirts with highs below 1.1750 as US dollar eases
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
Chainlink oracles go live on Arbitrum One as LINK price eyes 16% retracement
Chainlink price has been on an uptrend despite the slow climb and massive consolidation. The recent upswing pierced a critical resistance level but failed to flip it into a support barrier. This move indicates a lack of willingness to surge.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.