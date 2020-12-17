USD/CAD drops back to 1.2700 as US dollar disintegrates

- USD/CAD is probing weekly lows around the 1.2700 level again as USD weakens.
- Amid a lack of incoming notable Canadian economic events, the loonie is set to take its cue from the dollar.
USD/CAD is back to trading just to the north of the 1.2700 level, having reversed from Wednesday highs above 1.2790 in the immediate aftermath of the Fed rate decision. The loonie is benefitting from a weaker USD and USD/CAD is currently trading around 40 pips or 0.3% lower on the day.
Loonie takes its cue from US dollar dynamics
There has not been much to speak of regarding Canadian fundamentals thus far this session, aside from stale November ADP Nonfarm employment change that showed the economy adding 40.8K jobs over the course of the month (the official November labour market report released on 4 December showed the country adding 62K jobs). Thus, the loonie is largely trading as a function of US dollar/risk appetite dynamics, now that the pricing in of a more dovish sounding BoC has already occurred (this was why CAD underperformed on Wednesday).
Indeed, US dollar and risk appetite dynamics are most certainly proving favourable for the loonie on Thursday, insofar as USD weakness has driven the loonie back to the 1.2700 handle, an impressive turnaround after the pair hit highs in the 1.2790s for the third time this week in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s Fed monetary policy announcement.
The US dollar (and by virtue USD/CAD) is being driven lower by a few factors including 1) Fed Chair Powell’s dovish tone in the post-meeting press conference, 2) a continued pumping of hopes that deals can be reached on further US Covid-19 aid and a Brexit deal and 3) recently released soft US labour market and manufacturing survey numbers which have triggered increased bets for more Fed stimulus in January. As a result, the Dollar Index (DXY) has slumped below the 90.00 level for the first time since April 2018.
USD/CAD stays within weekly range for now
For now, USD/CAD has been unable to break to the south of the 1.2690ish-1.2790ish range that has prevailed for much of the week so far. The top of this range has now been tested 3 times, and the bottom of the range twice. Should USD continue to weaken, however, further downside and a break to the south is likely.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.
EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO
EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.
Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900
Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.
AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600
AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days.
FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow
Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.