- The USD resumes its downward trend and returns below 1.3600.
- The Canadian dollar spiked down after the BoC's "bearish hike".
- USD/CAD seen at 136 by year-end despite BoJ slowing down – BofA.
The US dollar resumed its bearish trend on Wednesday, retreating below 1.3600 after having spiked up to 1.3650 following the Bank of Canada’s bearish monetary policy decision earlier today.
The Canadian dollar dips after BoC's monetary policy decision
The Bank of Canada announced a 50 basis point hike, instead of the 75 bp hike the market had anticipated, and pointed out to further monetary tightening ahead even If, as they reckon, the economy might be entering a slight recession over the coming quarters.
According to the statement, future hikes will be influenced by the bank’s assessment of "how tighter monetary policy is working to slow demand, how supply challenges are resolving and how inflation and inflation expectations are responding”
On the other hand, the US dollar remains vulnerable, as the market starts to assume a slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening cycle. Although a 75 bp hike in November is already priced in, the recent downbeat macroeconomic data in the US suggests that the bank’s sharp rate hike is damaging economic growth, which might add pressure to the bank to approve a 0.50% hike in December.
USD/CAD, seen at 1.36 by year-end – BofA
Currency analysts at Bank of America see the pair at 1.36 by year-end, despite BoC slowing down: “We expect the actual delivery of a BoC downshift to allow CAD rates to continue to outperform those of the US. USD/CAD appeared to be overbought in September due to the August inflation surprise and broad risk-off sentiment in the market. The latest inflation prints should provide some short-term tailwind for CAD ahead of the BoC meeting (…) We keep our year-end forecast at 1.36 for USD/CAD.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3551
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3717
|Daily SMA50
|1.3392
|Daily SMA100
|1.3144
|Daily SMA200
|1.2922
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3601
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.363
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3692
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3506
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.341
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3799
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
