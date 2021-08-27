USD/CAD drops back below 1.2700 amid a rally in WTI, Powell in focus

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD snaps two-day uptrend as WTI rallies on geopolitical risks.
  • US dollar eases ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
  • Downside opens up below 50-SMA on the 4H chart.

The rebound in USD/CAD seems to have lost legs on Friday, as it eases below 1.2700, having hit four-day highs of 1.2708 earlier in the Asian session.

The retracement comes on the back of a pause in the US dollar’s advance, as markets turn nervous ahead of the all-important Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Also, investors digest the latest news of Kabul airport bombings and refrain from placing any fresh bets on the currency pair. On the other hand, the rally in WTI price amid escalating geopolitical tensions over Afghanistan rescue to the CAD bulls, weighing negatively on the pair. WTI is rising 1.56% on the day, currently trading around $68.50.

Apart from Powell’s speech, US PCE Inflation and Canada’s second-tier Industrial material prices will be eyed. Although, the US central bank’s Chief’s hints on the policy guidance will hold the key this Friday.

USD/CAD: Technical outlook

The four-hour chart shows that USD/CAD has failed to maintain its grip above the upward-pointing 50-Simple Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2689. The price is now heading south for a test of the horizontal 21-SMA at 1.2630.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, but holds well above the midline, raising skepticism over the latest down move.

On the flip side, the bulls need to take out daily highs to unleash further recovery towards the 1.2750 psychological levels.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2666
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.2687
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.259
Daily SMA50 1.2518
Daily SMA100 1.2378
Daily SMA200 1.2546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2696
Previous Daily Low 1.2586
Previous Weekly High 1.2949
Previous Weekly Low 1.2512
Previous Monthly High 1.2808
Previous Monthly Low 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2654
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2617
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2547
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2508
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2726
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2836

 

 

