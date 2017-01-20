USD/CAD - Doji followed by drop to 100-DMA

USD/CAD - Doji followed by drop to 100-DMABy Omkar Godbole
The USD/CAD pair is losing height in Asia, now trading just short of the 100-DMA support of 1.3278 following Friday’s Doji candle.
USD is on the back foot
The drop in the USD/CAD in Asia is due to broad based USD sell-off and not due to oil prices, which are trading flat to positive.
The greenback is under pressure as the market is pricing-in the risks associated with the Trump Presidency. The resulting safe haven demand for the treasuries is weighing over the yields, thus leading to USD weakness.
The USD/CAD pair is trading around 1.3280 levels, while the Dollar index is down 0.50% at 100.27 levels. The 10-year treasury is down almost four basis points.
USD/CAD Technical Levels
A break below 100-DMA level of 1.3278 would open doors for a drop to 1.3247 (5-DMA), under which a major support is seen at 1.32 (zero figure). On the higher side, a daily close above 1.3335 (Asian session high) could yield a re-test of 1.3350 (50-DMA). A daily close above 1.3388 (Friday’s high) would signal failure of Doji candle and revive bullishness.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|4H
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|Low
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking