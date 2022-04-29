- A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around USD/CAD on Friday.
- Rising oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid a weaker USD.
- Traders now eye Canadian GDP/US PCE inflation data for a meaningful impetus.
The USD/CAD pair added to its heavy intraday losses and dived to a three-day low, around the 1.2725 region during the early part of the European session.
Spot prices extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the 1.2875-1.2880 region, or the highest level since March 9 and witnessed aggressive selling on the last day of the week. This marked the third successive day of a negative move for the USD/CAD pair and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The risk-on mood prompted some long-unwinding around the safe-haven US dollar, which, for now, seems to have snapped a six-day winning streak to the five-year peak touched the previous day. Apart from this, an uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
Concerns that falling output in sanctions-hit Russia - the world's second-biggest exporter - will tighten supply extended some support to crude oil. Adding to this, the increased likelihood that Germany will join other European Union member states in an embargo on Russian oil provided modest lift to the black liquid.
That said, fears that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns could dampen fuel demand should keep a lid on any meaningful upside for crude oil prices. On the other hand, the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and the deteriorating global economic outlook should help limit deeper losses for the safe-haven buck.
The fundamental backdrops favour the USD bulls and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD/CAD pair. Hence, any subsequent decline below the 1.2700 round-figure mark is more likely to find support and remain limited near the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.2650-1.2640 area.
Market participants now look forward to Friday's economic docket, highlighting the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - and the Canadian GDP report. This, along with the USD/oil price dynamics, will influence the USD/CAD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2733
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.2805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2623
|Daily SMA50
|1.2654
|Daily SMA100
|1.2681
|Daily SMA200
|1.2631
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2791
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0550 after EU data
EUR/USD trades with strong daily gains above 1.0570 on Friday, supported by the latest data releases from the euro area. The European economy grew at an annualized pace of 5% in the first quarter as expected and the Core HICP jumped to 3.5% in April from 2.9% in March, surpassing the market expectation of 3.2%. Investors await US PCE inflation data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2500 amid US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, as bulls move in at multi-year lows amid a broad US dollar retreat. Sterling has come under pressure amid Fed-BOE policy divergence. Investors have piled into the greenback this week ahead of the key events coming up.
Gold climbs to multi-day high amid weaker USD, US PCE in focus
Gold built on the overnight goodish rebound from the $1,972 area, or the lowest level since February 17, and gained traction for the second successive day. The momentum pushed spot prices to a four-day high, around the $1,913 region during the early European session.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
The yield curve and recessions
There are understandable concerns about the high and persistent inflation rates around the globe. Much of this is to do with the spike in energy costs, but also in other commodities.