- The US dollar loses steam and retreats below 1.3720.
- A brighter market mood is weighing on the USD.
- USD/CAD expected to peak at 1.40 and dive to 1.32 in 2023 – CIBC.
The US dollar seems to have lost momentum on Tuesday’s North American session and is depreciating against its main rivals. The USD/CAD has dropped more than 100 pips from session highs highs to hit intra-day lows at 1.3717 so far.
A brighter market mood weighs on the USD
Investors’ sentiment seems to have improved after a negative opening in the US, which is pushing the US dollar lower across the board.
The main US stock indexes have jumped into the green, with the Dow Jones 1.22% higher while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advance 0.60% and 0.37% respectively. Furthermore US treasury bonds, which surged at market opening times, are retreating, with the 10-year yield retreating below 3.90% after having reached 4.00% earlier today.
On the macroeconomic front, in absence of key macroeconomic data, investors are focusing on the US inflation report, due on Thursday. These figures are expected to offer additional reasons for the Fed to keep rising borrowing costs at an aggressive pace which is likely to offer a fresh impulse to the greenback.
USD/CAD might reach 1.40 before diving to 1.32 next year – CIBC
On a wider perspective, The FX Analysis Team at CIBC sees the pair aiming to 1.40 before pulling back in 2023: “A run to 1.40 is quite possible, and a rebound at year end should still see CAD in 1.38 territory (…) In 2023, we see scope for a broad softening in the USD as the Fed pauses hiking below current market expectations, which will see CAD end the year stronger, with USD/CAD at 1.32.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3737
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1.378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3529
|Daily SMA50
|1.3195
|Daily SMA100
|1.3026
|Daily SMA200
|1.286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3782
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3703
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3503
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3649
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3886
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9700 as US stocks rebound
EUR/USD has recovered modestly after having declined to the 0.9700 area in the early American session. Wall Street's main indexes rebounded from opening lows and US Treasury bond yield started to edge lower, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum, rises above 1.1100
GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The outcome of the Bank of England's gilt purchase operations caused gilt yields to push lower and helped the British pound find demand.
Gold benefiting from softer Treasury yields
XAUUSD bounces from a critical Fibonacci level, but further gains are unclear. XAUUSD is up on Tuesday as market players choose to drop the American currency during US trading hours. Easing yields after Wall Street’s opening bell undermined demand for the safe-haven USD.
Ethereum strengthens its deflationary status after the Merge, ETH price slides
ETH is on the way to reclaiming the ground it lost above $1,300. The token tags support at $1,270 after being rejected from highs at $1,384. A 4-hour to daily close above $1,300 is necessary to see ETH begin an up-trend. Also, this could circumvent the possibility of a drop to $1,142.
TSLA gets China sales boost
Tesla looks set to open lower on Tuesday as conflicting stories circulate regarding the stock. The sideshow continues to be whether CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) also continues to weigh on Tesla.