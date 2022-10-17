- USD/CAD has resumed the downside journey after the termination of the short-lived pullback.
- The emergence of the risk-on impulse has weakened the safe haven’s appeal.
- A bleak economic outlook is weighing pressure on oil prices.
The USD/CAD pair has displayed a less-confident pullback after printing an intraday low of 1.3812 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to resume its downside momentum after the termination of the pullback as the risk impulse rebounded after turmoil on Friday. S&P500 is withholding its gains recorded on early Monday despite rising bets for a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US dollar index (DXY) is displaying a subdued performance as the appeal for safe-haven has been trimmed. Due to a light US economic calendar, the focus will remain on commentaries from Fed policymakers and geopolitical tensions. The 10-year US Treasury yields are also oscillating below the critical hurdle of 4%.
This week, Canada’s inflation data will be of utmost importance. The headline Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure is expected to decline to 6.8% from the prior release of 7.0%. Also, the core CPI data may trim by 20 basis points (bps) to 5.6%. The Bank of Canada (BOC) is accelerating its interest rates vigorously and has reached 3.25% as price pressures are deteriorating the economic fundamentals for the longer term. The central bank is entirely focusing on bringing price stability and ignoring current economic prospects.
On the oil front, oil prices have rebounded after printing a fresh two-week low at $84.72. Investors are discounting the bleak growth outlook amid escalating policy tightening measures by the central banks. Apart from that, the continuation of the no-tolerance approach towards Covid-19 by China has kept a lid on the oil demand. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading exporter of oil to the US and weak oil prices are weakening the Canadian dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3834
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.3885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3651
|Daily SMA50
|1.327
|Daily SMA100
|1.3067
|Daily SMA200
|1.2882
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3898
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3704
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3978
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3565
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4023
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4148
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rallies towards 1.1300, UK politics in focus
GBP/USD extends weekly gains towards 1.1300 amid hopes for a decent fiscal framework from the new CHancellor Hunt. Tory backbenchers brace to oust UK PM Truss. Bailey's hawkish comments back bulls amid a broadly weaker US dollar and a cautious mood.
EUR/USD: Mildly bid around mid-0.9700s as DXY retreats despite hawkish Fed wagers
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9750, as bulls are trying to regain control in early Europe after a two-week downtrend. The pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week. Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
USD/JPY extends gains towards 149.00, Japan intervention on watch
USD/JPY refreshes 32-year high on its way to 149.00 in early Europe. A light calendar and cautious optimism offer a sluggish start to the week. Fedspeak remains hawkish but all eyes remain on potential Japanese intervention.
Gold appears a ‘sell the bounce’ trade near $1,670 Premium
Gold price sees fresh demand, as the US dollar drops at the start of a new week. USD decline looks temporary amid hawkish Fed outlook, UK political uncertainty. XAU/USD sees a dead cat bounce after last week’s, and ahead of a data-light week.
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows a continuation of the bear flag setup with no signs of invalidation yet. A daily close above $19,516 will be the first sign of a bullish resurgence. If buyers manage to flip the $20,737 barrier into a support level, it will invalidate the bearish outlook.