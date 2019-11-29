USD/CAD dips and rebounds, back near 1.3300 mark post-Canadian GDP

- A combination of factors helped USD/CAD to regain some traction on Friday.
- Canadian GDP expanded 0.1% MoM and 1.3% YoY, down from 3.7% YoY prior.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand, weaker oil prices remained supportive.
The USD/CAD pair drifted back closer to the lower end of its daily trading range post-Canadian GDP, albeit quickly recovered thereafter.
According to the latest data released this Friday, the Canadian economy recorded a modest 0.1% MoM growth in October. Meanwhile, the annualized quarterly growth rate came in slightly better-than-expected, at 1.3% vs. 1.2% expected, and turned out to be the only factor exerting some pressure.
A combination of factors remained supportive
Despite slightly better-than-expected reading, the quarterly rate marked a significant deceleration from 3.7% growth recorded in the previous quarter. This coupled with a mildly softer tone surrounding crude oil prices kept a lid on any strong rally for the commodity-linked currency – loonie.
Adding to this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, though lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and seemed rather unaffected by a subdued action around the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated towards limiting any meaningful pullback for the major.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair remained confined well within a broader trading range held over the past one week or so and has been pivoting around the very important 200-day SMA. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the recent range before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3304
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3237
|Daily SMA50
|1.3218
|Daily SMA100
|1.3218
|Daily SMA200
|1.3278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3234
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3156
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3259
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD hits six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has hit new 6-week lows under 1.0990, the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data
Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.
Canadian GDP Preview: Slowdown unlikely to weigh on CAD, five scenarios
Economists expect Canada's third-quarter growth to slow to 1.2%. The critical figure feeds into the Bank of Canada's next decision. The Canadian dollar may react positively despite the deceleration.