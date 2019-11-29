USD/CAD dips and rebounds, back near 1.3300 mark post-Canadian GDP

A combination of factors helped USD/CAD to regain some traction on Friday.

Canadian GDP expanded 0.1% MoM and 1.3% YoY, down from 3.7% YoY prior.

A modest pickup in the USD demand, weaker oil prices remained supportive.

The USD/CAD pair drifted back closer to the lower end of its daily trading range post-Canadian GDP, albeit quickly recovered thereafter.

According to the latest data released this Friday, the Canadian economy recorded a modest 0.1% MoM growth in October. Meanwhile, the annualized quarterly growth rate came in slightly better-than-expected, at 1.3% vs. 1.2% expected, and turned out to be the only factor exerting some pressure.

A combination of factors remained supportive

Despite slightly better-than-expected reading, the quarterly rate marked a significant deceleration from 3.7% growth recorded in the previous quarter. This coupled with a mildly softer tone surrounding crude oil prices kept a lid on any strong rally for the commodity-linked currency – loonie.

Adding to this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, though lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and seemed rather unaffected by a subdued action around the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated towards limiting any meaningful pullback for the major.

Looking at the broader picture, the pair remained confined well within a broader trading range held over the past one week or so and has been pivoting around the very important 200-day SMA. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the recent range before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch