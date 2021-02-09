USD/CAD: Depressed near two-week low as bears cheer USD weakness, WTI strength to attack 1.2700

- USD/CAD drops for the fourth consecutive day while taking rounds to late January lows.
- US dollar stays pressured amid hopes of stimulus, WTI benefits from upbeat API data.
- BOC Lane, EIA stockpile and risk catalysts are the key.
USD/CAD holds lower ground near the lowest since January 27, currently around 1.2695, during the initial Asian trading session n Wednesday. In doing so, the loonie pair prints a four-day downtrend while following the US dollar’s downbeat performance and gains of Canada’s main export item crude oil.
US dollar index (DXY) dropped for the third consecutive day while extending pullback from the two-month top on Tuesday. In addition to the hopes of US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus, receding fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) also contributes to the US dollar's latest declines.
The much-awaited US fiscal stimulus is currently on the debate in the American Congress whereas Democrats are firm to get it passed despite the Republicans’ probe to the details. However, the pre-announcement cautious sentiment seems to pause the greenback bears off-late. Elsewhere, the covid vaccinations are on the rise but the variants seem to trigger worries recently.
Talking about oil, the WTI benchmark stays positive near $58.30 after rising to the fresh high since January 2020 the previous day. Recently helping the oil bulls could be the upbeat industry stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarked closed mixed on Tuesday while the S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction around the record top above 3,900 by press time.
Considering the presence of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a speech from Bank of Canada’s (BOC) Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, USD/CAD traders are likely to stay cautious in extending the latest downtrend. Also important will be the weekly
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the US, expected 1.34M versus -0.994M prior.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a seven-week-old resistance line, at 1.2855 now, USD/CAD can’t avoid revisiting multiple supports around 1.2630.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2696
|Today Daily Change
|-44 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|1.274
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2744
|Daily SMA50
|1.277
|Daily SMA100
|1.2972
|Daily SMA200
|1.3231
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2736
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2816
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls keep the reins above 0.7700 ahead of China CPI
AUD/USD sits comfortably around two-week top, buyers catch a breather off-late. Market sentiment turned cautiously optimistic ahead of US CPI, stimulus. Aussie Westpac Consumer Sentiment and China inflation data will offer immediate direction.
DOGE stands in a no-trade zone awaiting a potential 33% move
After several massive moves thanks to Elon Musk, Dogecoin has finally calmed down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset is currently inside a symmetrical triangle pattern and it’s on the verge of a massive price move.
Gold prints four-day uptrend targeting $1,850 amid cautious optimism
Gold trims pullback moves from one-week high, flashed the previous day, picks up the bids below $1,840. Risks dwindle as traders await key inflation data from China, the US with eyes on the American covid relief package.
GameStop (GME) breaks below $50, the lowest in three weeks as bets seem off
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has been extending its falls on Tuesday and trades at around $48.65 at the time of writing. Shares of the videogaming company that returned to fame due to the frenzy on WallStreetBets – a forum attracting retail traders on Reddit has continued its fall from grace.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.