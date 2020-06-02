USD/CAD depressed near multi-month lows, below mid-1.3500s

- USD/CAD remained depressed for the second straight session amid a subdued USD demand.
- Growing optimism about the global economic recovery weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
- A modest pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and added to the selling pressure.
- Extremely oversold conditions on hourly chats might help limit deeper losses, at least for now.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some follow-through selling through the Asian session on Tuesday and dropped to near three-month lows, around the 1.3530 region. The pair added to the previous day's heavy losses, confirming a near-term bearish break through 100-day SMA support near the 1.3700 round-figure mark and over two-month-old descending trend-channel.
The US dollar remained depressed amid growing optimism about a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery and widespread violent protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. This coupled with the US President Donald Trump's measured response to China’s move to tighten control over Hong Kong further boosted investors' sentiment and undermined the greenback's safe-haven demand.
On the other hand, the growing possibility of an extension of OPEC production cuts led to a modest pickup in crude oil prices and extended some support to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, in turn, contributed to the USD/CAD pair's ongoing slide to the lowest level since March 9.
Apart from this, Tuesday's downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling. However, extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts held investors from placing aggressive bearish bets and helped limit deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Tuesday, either from the US or Canada. Hence, the USD/oil price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the USD/CAD pair's momentum and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3539
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3941
|Daily SMA50
|1.402
|Daily SMA100
|1.3724
|Daily SMA200
|1.346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3802
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4008
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3715
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding above 1.11 amid US protests, European reopening
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, within familiar levels. Protests in the US are grabbing the headlines and marginally supporting the dollar. European countries continue reopening their economies amid falling coronavirus statistics.
GBP/USD resumes rally amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, extending its gains. Reports about British readiness to compromise in Brexit talks, conditioned on EU concessions, is helping boost the pound. US protests and several UK figures are eyed.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin Zooms Past $10,000 as Ripple’s ODL Volume Surges In Australia
Volatility appears to be back in the market following Monday’s price action. The total market capitalization has shot up to $283 billion at the time of writing compared to $269 billion at the close of Monday’s session.
Gold trades with modest losses around $1735 level, downside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range, around the $1735 region.
WTI bulls look for entry beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement
WTI prints mild gains below the intraday high of $35.98. Sustained trading beyond 100-day EMA keeps the buyers hopeful. The March 11 top acts as immediate resistance before the key Fibonacci retracement level.