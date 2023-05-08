USD/CAD depicts “silence after the storm” below three-week low near 1.3400 amid firmer Oil price

- USD/CAD remains depressed at multi-day low after falling the most since January.
- Comparatively strong Canadian jobs report, Oil price recovery favor Loonie pair buyers.
- NFP fails to underpin US Dollar rebound as traders seek more clues from US inflation.
- Canada geopolitics, US CPI eyed for clear directions.
USD/CAD stays pressured at the lowest levels in three weeks, close to 1.3380 amid early Monday morning in Europe. That said, the Loonie pair dropped the most in four months the previous day amid a strong Canada jobs report, versus unimpressive details of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Adding strength to the quote’s bearish performance was the recovery in the Oil price, Canada’s main export item.
On Friday, Canada’s jobs report for April came in upbeat with Net Change in Employment rising by 41.4K versus 20K expected and 34.7K prior. Further, the Unemployment reprints 5.0% market compared to market forecasts of rising to 5.1% whereas Average Hourly Wages and Participation Rate remained unchanged at 5.2% YoY and 65.6% in that order. Upbeat Canadian jobs report joins hawkish comments from the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Mackem to weigh on the USD/CAD price.
On the other hand, a downward revision of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) supersedes the upbeat headline numbers and weighs on the US Dollar despite hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard.
Further, WTI crude oil prints a three-day uptrend as it extends a corrective bounce from the lowest levels since December 2021 to $71.70 heading into Monday’s European session, amid a softer US Dollar and cautious optimism in the market.
That said, hopes for the US policymakers’ ability to tackle looming default fears, ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of US President Joe Biden with the White House with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and top congressional Democrats to discuss the debt ceiling issue also weigh on USD/CAD price.
It’s worth noting that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday issued a stark warning that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a "constitutional crisis" that also would call into question the federal government's creditworthiness, per Reuters.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses near 4,147 after posting a stellar run-up on Friday whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped 1.5 basis points (bps) to 3.43%, pressured for the third consecutive week.
Looking forward, an emergency in Canada’s key Oil producing state Alberta, due to wildfire, challenges the USD/CAD bears ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the 200-DMA, around 1.3450 at the latest, again directs USD/CAD price toward an upward-sloping support line from November 2022, close to 1.3310 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3372
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3502
|Daily SMA50
|1.3585
|Daily SMA100
|1.3524
|Daily SMA200
|1.3446
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3542
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3371
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3639
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3371
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3317
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3599
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3657
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
