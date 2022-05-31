USD/CAD declines towards monthly lows at 1.2630 ahead of BOC policy, oil falls

- USD/CAD is eyeing a re-test of its monthly lows at 1.2629 as investors await BOC monetary policy.
- The BOC is expected to elevate its interest rate by 50 bps.
- Oil prices faced selling pressure at around $120.00.
The USD/CAD pair is displaying a downside move in the Asian session, following the bearish sentiment on a broader note. The asset has recorded a five-day losing streak and its continuation looks likely if the asset drops below Tuesday’s low at 1.2629.
The loonie bulls are outperforming against the greenback as investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada in the American session. As per the market consensus, an interest rate hike by 50 basis points (bps) is expected from the BOC. This will stretch the BOC’s interest rate officially to 1.5%. Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 6.8% in April, which is compelling the BOC to continuously elevate the interest rates to avoid the inflation mess.
On the oil front, the black gold faced barricades around $120.00 and slipped to near $115.00, however, the overall trend is still bullish amid renewed supply concerns. The European Union (EU) Leaders Summit resulted in a prohibition of 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of Calendar Year (CY) 2022. The announcement was highly expected by the market participants as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a punishable act and the EU wanted to isolate Russia badly.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) witnessed a steep fall after failing to sustain above 102.00 on Tuesday. The asset displayed a reversal after hitting a fresh monthly low of 101.30 on expectations of a potential outcome from the Biden-Powell meeting to contain the price pressures. However, the unavailability of any material outcome brought offers in the DXY. This week, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be the key event for the FX domain. The US NFP is seen at 320k against the prior print of 428k.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2638
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2854
|Daily SMA50
|1.2708
|Daily SMA100
|1.2696
|Daily SMA200
|1.2662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2714
|Previous Daily Low
|1.265
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2718
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
