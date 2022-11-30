- USD/CAD has expected to decline further to near 1.3400 as Fed sees a slowdown in the rate hike pace.
- S&P500 has displayed a juggernaut rally, portraying a stellar improvement in investors’ risk appetite.
- A significant jump in oil prices amid multiple tailwinds has strengthened the Canadian Dollar.
The USD/CAD pair plunged to near 1.3430 in the early Asian session after the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell delivered a less-hawkish commentary on interest rate guidance. The loonie asset has shown a vertical decline from above 1.3550 and is expected to deliver more losses toward the round-level support of 1.3300 amid sheer weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The USD Index has printed a fresh three-day low at 105.80 as Fed Chair has confirmed a deceleration in the rate hike pace from December monetary policy meeting. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed Chair is backed by a surprise decline in October’s inflation report. Also, a slowdown in economic activities and moderation in labor growth indicate that inflation will dwindle further in the coming months.
S&P500 has displayed a juggernaut rally, portraying a stellar improvement in investors’ risk appetite. The returns on US Treasury bonds have witnessed a bloodbath. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.60%.
Apart from that, the catalyst that has led to a significant fall in the US Dollar is the weak United Stated Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data. According to the ADP Employment, the US economy has added 127K fresh jobs in the labor market, lower than the expectations of 200K and the prior release of 239K. Evidence of a slowdown in employment generation is going to weigh immensely on the inflation rate ahead.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar has got an adrenaline rush on solid gains in oil prices. Extreme drawdown in oil inventories reported by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), Russia’s denial of providing oil at a novel price cap, and chances of sheer production cuts by OPEC+ have participated in strengthening oil prices.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.341
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0177
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.30
|Today daily open
|1.3587
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3429
|Daily SMA50
|1.3578
|Daily SMA100
|1.3282
|Daily SMA200
|1.3019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3409
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3316
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3555
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3499
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3685
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3922
AUD/USD ends November with solid gains near 0.6800
A weakening US Dollar underpinned AUD/USD ahead of the monthly close, as hopes the US Federal Reserve will slow the pace of tightening will revive the local economy pushed Wall Street into the green. Australian manufacturing output coming up next
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0400 on Powell's dovish words
EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades near the 1.0400 mark as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. A slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation is still needed.
Gold perks up on Fed Powell dovish speech
Gold price is rising because of a dovish speech by Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell on Wednesday that sunk the US Dollar. At the time of writing, Gold price is up around 0.6% and has climbed from a low of $1,744.95 to score a high of the day at $1,764.85.
Why the Ethereum price could rally back to $1,375
ETH has investors watching closely as the recent recovery could be the start of a much larger move. As the bulls trot higher, subtle signs suggest the ETH could continue to rally. Traders should consider engaging with Ethereum’s action while practicing healthy risk management protocols to avoid any last-minute liquidity spikes before the month-end.
ADP warns of a turning point in the labour market
According to a new ADP report, the US private sector created 127K new jobs in November - the lowest since January 2021 and significantly below expectations (196K) and past data (239K). The accompanying commentary says that the labour market and pay have already begun to be affected by the Fed's policy tightening, and fewer people are quitting.