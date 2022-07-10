- USD/CAD oscillates below the critical support of 1.2960 as BOC is expected to hike rates by 75 bps.
- Canada’s lower Unemployment Rate may support the BOC to announce the bumper rate hike.
- This week, the US CPI will be of utmost importance, which is seen at 8.7%.
The USD/CAD pair is auctioning below the critical support of 1.2960 as investors are supporting loonie against the greenback on upbeat Canada’s Unemployment data. On a broader note, the pair has declined gradually after re-testing the critical resistance of 1.3083 on Wednesday.
The jobless rate in Canada landed at 4.9%, lower than the estimates and the prior release of 5.1%. This has strengthened the Bank of Canada (BOC) to elevate its interest rates to a decent extent, which is due on Wednesday. As per the market consensus, the BOC may announce a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps). The occurrence of the same will drive the interest rates officially to 2.25%.
Soaring price pressures in the Canadian economy are demanding a bumper rate hike announcement by BOC Governor Tiff Macklem. The inflation rate in Canada was recorded at 7.7% for May, extremely higher than the print of 6.8% recorded in April.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has displayed a minor rebound at the open. The DXY will remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will release of Wednesday. A preliminary estimate for US inflation is 8.7%, 10 bps higher than the prior print of 8.6%. A higher inflation print will bolster the odds of an extreme hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its July monetary policy meet.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2951
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2937
|Daily SMA50
|1.2846
|Daily SMA100
|1.2751
|Daily SMA200
|1.2688
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3035
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2936
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2974
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2997
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2909
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3008
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3071
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3107
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
