On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has displayed a minor rebound at the open. The DXY will remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will release of Wednesday. A preliminary estimate for US inflation is 8.7%, 10 bps higher than the prior print of 8.6%. A higher inflation print will bolster the odds of an extreme hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its July monetary policy meet.

Soaring price pressures in the Canadian economy are demanding a bumper rate hike announcement by BOC Governor Tiff Macklem. The inflation rate in Canada was recorded at 7.7% for May, extremely higher than the print of 6.8% recorded in April.

The jobless rate in Canada landed at 4.9%, lower than the estimates and the prior release of 5.1%. This has strengthened the Bank of Canada (BOC) to elevate its interest rates to a decent extent, which is due on Wednesday. As per the market consensus, the BOC may announce a rate hike by 75 basis points (bps). The occurrence of the same will drive the interest rates officially to 2.25%.

The USD/CAD pair is auctioning below the critical support of 1.2960 as investors are supporting loonie against the greenback on upbeat Canada’s Unemployment data. On a broader note, the pair has declined gradually after re-testing the critical resistance of 1.3083 on Wednesday.

