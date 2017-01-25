USD/CAD could re-test 1.3220 in the near term – Scotiabank

USD/CAD could re-test 1.3220 in the near term – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
Eric Theoret, FX Strategist at Scotiabank, noted the pair’s outlook remains neutral-bullish in the near term and could attempt a test of 1.3220.
Key Quotes
“USDCAD appears to have carved out a bullish morning star reversal on the six-hour chart with a climb back toward the 200 day MA at 1.3119”.
“The Asian session low has failed to reach the mid-January low around 1.3020, and the near-term balance of risk appears to be shifting back to the upside”.
“We note the potential for near-term gains toward 1.3150 and highlight the absence of resistance to 1.3220”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bearish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|High
|4H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Expanding
|1D
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|1W
|Bearish
|Oversold
|Shrinking