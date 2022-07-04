  • USD/CAD has displayed a corrective move to near 1.2850 amid subdued performance from the DXY.
  • Investors will keep an eye on the release of the FOMC minutes.
  • A vulnerable performance is expected from the US and Canada employment generation figures.

The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a mild correction to near 1.2850 after facing barricades below 1.2900 in the New York session. The asset has remained in the grip of bears from Friday after failing to sustain above the critical hurdle of 1.2950. The major may correct further if it violates Monday’s low at 1.2837.

This week, the major event which will drive the FX domain is the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Wednesday. Investors community is aware of the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) elevated its interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) in its June monetary policy meeting. Prior to that, Fed chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank doesn’t see rate elevation above 50 basis points (bps) at all.

By all means, Fed went beyond its statement and dictated a bumper rate hike. Therefore, it is necessary to get a detailed view of the ideology behind announcing a giant rate hike.  

On the oil front, oil prices are heading to recapture their weekly high at $112.73 amid soaring fears of supply worries. Considering the prohibition of massive oil imports from Russia, it is understood that the oil market will remain tight for a prolonged period. Also, many OPEC members do not have the required infrastructure to accelerate the output except Saudi Arabia and UAE. And, these nations are already producing near to their maximum capacity.

This week, the employment data will be of utmost significance. The US economy will report the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) at 270k for June, significantly lower than the former release of 390k. Also, the Canadian agencies are expected to report lower employment generation at 22.5k, lower than the prior release of 39.8k.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2856
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 1.2908
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2851
Daily SMA50 1.283
Daily SMA100 1.2739
Daily SMA200 1.2681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2966
Previous Daily Low 1.2867
Previous Weekly High 1.2966
Previous Weekly Low 1.2819
Previous Monthly High 1.3079
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2905
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2861
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2814
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2761
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.296
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.306

 

 

