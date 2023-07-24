USD/CAD corrects sharply below 1.3200 despite solid recovery in US Dollar, oil jumps

- USD/CAD has dropped below 1.3200 as oil prices have jumped significantly.
- The USD Index has come out of the woods as the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates further.
- Momentum in consumer spending in Canada slowed down significantly in May.
The USD/CAD pair has slipped to near the round-level support of 1.3200 in the European session. The Loonie asset struggles to find support despite strength in the US Dollar as investors are expecting a confirm interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will b announced on July 26.
S&P500 futures have added significant gains in London after a choppy Friday, portraying ease in caution among market participants. It seems that investors are shrugging-off risk ahead of the interest rate decision by the Fed.
The US Dollar Index has faced some pressure after printing a fresh day’s high at 101.40, more upside seems intact as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to restart its rate-hike cycle, which was temporarily paused in June. An interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) will push interest rates to 5.25-5.50%. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, this could be a peak of the 17-month-long aggressive interest rate cycle.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar has shown resilience as oil prices are approaching the crucial resistance of $78.00. As global central banks are approaching to interest rate peak, investors hope that the economic outlook would attract upgrades from institutional investors as oil demand will return to normal. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices would support the Canadian Dollar.
On the economic front, momentum in consumer spending in Canada slowed down significantly in May. Monthly Retail Sales expanded at a slower pace of 0.2% than expectations of 0.55 and the former release of 1.0%. Retail demand excluding automobiles remained stagnant while investors were expecting an expansion by 0.3%. This would allow the Bank of Canada (BoC) to keep interest rates steady at 5% ahead.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3188
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3223
|Daily SMA50
|1.3333
|Daily SMA100
|1.3451
|Daily SMA200
|1.3476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3226
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.312
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3198
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3322
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
