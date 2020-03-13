USD/CAD corrects from multi-year tops, slips below mid-1.3800s amid rallying oil prices

- Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and prompted some profit-taking.
- USD/CAD retreats over 120 pips from Asian session swing high to mid-1.3900s.
- The USD bulls failed to capitalize on a strong recovery in the US bond yields.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.3825 region in the last hour and eroded a major part of the overnight gains to over four-year tops.
The pair witnessed an intraday turnaround and retreated around 120 pips from the Asian session swing highs to mid-1.3900s amid a goodish rebound in oil prices, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
A coordinated effort by the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan helped calm investors’ nerves on Friday. This was evident from a turnaround in the global risk sentiment and triggered a strong recovery in crude oil prices – now up over 4.5% for the day.
It is worth reporting that the Fed on Thursday announced that it will inject more than $1.5 trillion of temporary liquidity into the short-term funding markets. This was followed by the BoJ's move on Friday to inject 500 billion yen into the system.
The risk-on flow was further reinforced by a solid bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. The US dollar, however, failed to capitalize on rallying bond yields and witnessed a subdued trading action, which further contributed to the pair's pullback from highs.
It will now be interesting to see if the current pullback marks the onset of a near-term corrective slide or the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels amid persistent worries over the coronavirus outbreak, which might benefit the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3841
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|1.3923
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3411
|Daily SMA50
|1.3255
|Daily SMA100
|1.3219
|Daily SMA200
|1.3217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3961
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3708
|Previous Weekly High
|1.344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3315
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3767
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.361
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4021
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4118
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles as coronavirus wreaks havoc in markets
EUR/USD is struggling to recapture 1.12 after the ECB failed to impress investors and broad markets are licking their wounds from the panic sell-off on Thursday. Coronavirus headlines and policy responses such as school closures are eyed.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery after the crash, ahead of BOE minutes
GBP/USD is attempting recovery and trades above 1.26 after a massive market sell-off which benefited the US dollar. BOE Minutes from the unscheduled rate cut and further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
Gold recovers swiftly from 1-month lows, upside remains capped near $1600 mark
Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip to over one-month lows and jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark. A combination of factors should keep a lid on any runaway rally.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the wild rollercoaster, can $5,000 level even hold?
Bitcoin's price has continued to keep investors on the edge since Thursday. The breakdown is arguably the worst selloff experienced in the cryptocurrency market. From trading above $8,000 a couple of days ago to posting lows of $3,886.
WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.