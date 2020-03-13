USD/CAD corrects from multi-year tops, slips below mid-1.3800s amid rallying oil prices

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Rebounding oil prices underpinned the loonie and prompted some profit-taking.
  • USD/CAD retreats over 120 pips from Asian session swing high to mid-1.3900s.
  • The USD bulls failed to capitalize on a strong recovery in the US bond yields.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.3825 region in the last hour and eroded a major part of the overnight gains to over four-year tops.

The pair witnessed an intraday turnaround and retreated around 120 pips from the Asian session swing highs to mid-1.3900s amid a goodish rebound in oil prices, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

A coordinated effort by the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan helped calm investors’ nerves on Friday. This was evident from a turnaround in the global risk sentiment and triggered a strong recovery in crude oil prices – now up over 4.5% for the day.

It is worth reporting that the Fed on Thursday announced that it will inject more than $1.5 trillion of temporary liquidity into the short-term funding markets. This was followed by the BoJ's move on Friday to inject 500 billion yen into the system.

The risk-on flow was further reinforced by a solid bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. The US dollar, however, failed to capitalize on rallying bond yields and witnessed a subdued trading action, which further contributed to the pair's pullback from highs.

It will now be interesting to see if the current pullback marks the onset of a near-term corrective slide or the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels amid persistent worries over the coronavirus outbreak, which might benefit the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3841
Today Daily Change -0.0082
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 1.3923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3411
Daily SMA50 1.3255
Daily SMA100 1.3219
Daily SMA200 1.3217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3961
Previous Daily Low 1.3708
Previous Weekly High 1.344
Previous Weekly Low 1.3315
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3864
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3805
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3767
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.361
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4021
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4274

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

