USD/CAD continues to push lower toward 1.4000 on oil rally

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD trades in the negative territory despite broad USD strength.
  • CAD gathers strength as US crude oil gains more than 12%.
  • US Dollar Index clings to daily gains after PMI data.

After rising toward the 1.4100 handle earlier in the day, the USD/CAD pair reversed its course as rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive CAD outperform its rivals. As of writing, the pair was down 0.4% on a daily basis at 1.4030.

Heightened hopes of global energy demand recovering in the second half of the year amid easing coronavirus-related restrictions continue to fuel crude oil's rally on Tuesday. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which gained more than 19% on Monday, was last up 12% on the day at $26.35. 

DXY inches closer to 100

On the other hand, the selling pressure surrounding the major European currencies on Tuesday helped the greenback find demand and limited the USD/CAD pair's losses. The US Dollar Index (DXY) now looks to close second straight day with gains. 

The data published by the ISM revealed that the economic activity in the US' service sector contracted at a softer pace than expected. In the meantime, the US Census Bureau's monthly report showed that the US' trade deficit widened to $44.4 billion in March from $39.8 billion in February. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these data was relatively muted.

On Wednesday, the ADP's private sector employment report and the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4034
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.4088
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4033
Daily SMA50 1.3951
Daily SMA100 1.3551
Daily SMA200 1.3392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4153
Previous Daily Low 1.4051
Previous Weekly High 1.4117
Previous Weekly Low 1.385
Previous Monthly High 1.4299
Previous Monthly Low 1.385
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.409
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4114
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4042
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3996
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3941
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4143
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4198
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4244

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces amid a better market mood, ISM data

EUR/USD bounces amid a better market mood, ISM data

EUR/USD has recovered from the blow it received from Germany's court ruling and rises alongside stock markets. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 41.8, yet the employment component tumbled to 30. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving

Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving

With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.

Read more

Gold: A mixed day in macro markets keeps gold in delicate balance

Gold: A mixed day in macro markets keeps gold in delicate balance

Looking at the hourly chart below USD 1700 still seems to be the pivot level at the moment. The price is making lower high and lower low waves and at the moment the price is in an important zone.

Gold News

WTI extends rally to multi-week highs above $25 ahead of API data

WTI extends rally to multi-week highs above $25 ahead of API data

Crude oil started the week on strong footing and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 19.3% on Monday before extending its rally on Tuesday. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures