  • USD/CAD is having a difficult time setting a short-term direction.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 96.50.
  • Falling crude oil prices weigh on commodity-related loonie.

The USD/CAD pair is trading in a tight range on Thursday in the absence of significant fundamental drivers. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3508.

DXY starts to push lower

Earlier in the session, the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims edged lower from 1.41 million to 1.31 million in the week ending July 4th. With this reading providing a modest boost to risk sentiment, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which spent the majority of the day near 96.50, lost its traction and was last seen down 0.1% on the day at 96.38.

On the other hand, a renewed selling pressure surrounding crude oil prices didn't allow the commodity-sensitive CAD to capitalize on the USD weakness. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was losing 0.9% on the day at $40.50.

Meanwhile, the only data from Canada revealed that Housing Starts in June rose to 211.7K on a yearly basis in June and surpassed the market expectation of 198K. Nevertheless, this reading had no impact on the CAD's performance. 

On Friday, Statistics Canada will reveal the labour market report. Markets expect the Unemployment Rate to retreat to 12% from 13.7% in May. A better-than-expected reading could help the CAD end the week on a strong note against its rivals.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3507
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.3512
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3588
Daily SMA50 1.3737
Daily SMA100 1.382
Daily SMA200 1.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3624
Previous Daily Low 1.3493
Previous Weekly High 1.3705
Previous Weekly Low 1.3545
Previous Monthly High 1.3802
Previous Monthly Low 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3543
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3574
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3462
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3412
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3593
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3674
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3724

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

