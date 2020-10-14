- USD/CAD is fluctuating in a tight range on Wednesday.
- WTI consolidates Tuesday's gains, stays quiet near $40.
- Market action is likely to remain subdued in the remainder of the day.
Following Tuesday's modest recovery, the USD/CAD pair is moving in a narrow band on Wednesday and having a difficult time determining its next short-term direction. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3140.
DXY consolidates Tuesday's gains near mid-93s
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the US Dollar Index, which rose more than 0.5% on Tuesday, is moving sideways near 93.50. The only data featured in the US economic docket will be the Producer Price Index (PPI) and is unlikely to trigger a meaningful market reaction.
On the other hand, after gaining nearly 2% and helping the commodity-sensitive CAD limit its losses against its losses, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading with modest losses near $40. Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institue's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are virtually unchanged on the day at 3,502, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to open the day little changed. Market participants will keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding US stimulus talks and a positive shift in market sentiment could cause the USD to lose interest and weigh on USD/CAD.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3137
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3269
|Daily SMA50
|1.322
|Daily SMA100
|1.3377
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3099
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3341
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.311
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3129
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3118
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3206
