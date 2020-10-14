  • USD/CAD is fluctuating in a tight range on Wednesday.
  • WTI consolidates Tuesday's gains, stays quiet near $40.
  • Market action is likely to remain subdued in the remainder of the day.

Following Tuesday's modest recovery, the USD/CAD pair is moving in a narrow band on Wednesday and having a difficult time determining its next short-term direction. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3140.

DXY consolidates Tuesday's gains near mid-93s

In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the US Dollar Index, which rose more than 0.5% on Tuesday, is moving sideways near 93.50. The only data featured in the US economic docket will be the Producer Price Index (PPI) and is unlikely to trigger a meaningful market reaction.

On the other hand, after gaining nearly 2% and helping the commodity-sensitive CAD limit its losses against its losses, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading with modest losses near $40. Later in the day, the American Petroleum Institue's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are virtually unchanged on the day at 3,502, suggesting that Wall Street is likely to open the day little changed. Market participants will keep a close eye on fresh developments surrounding US stimulus talks and a positive shift in market sentiment could cause the USD to lose interest and weigh on USD/CAD.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3137
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3139
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3269
Daily SMA50 1.322
Daily SMA100 1.3377
Daily SMA200 1.3537
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3147
Previous Daily Low 1.3099
Previous Weekly High 1.3341
Previous Weekly Low 1.311
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3129
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3118
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.311
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3081
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3206

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

