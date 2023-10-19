USD/CAD continues the winning streak near 1.3720 due to risk-on sentiment

- USD/CAD extends gains on the third successive day due to risk aversion.
- Canada’s Housing Starts increased to 270.5K against the market expectations of 240.0K and the previous 250.4K.
- Higher US Treasury yields provide support to underpinning the US Dollar.
USD/CAD extends the winning streak on the third successive day, trading higher near 1.3720 during the Asian session on Thursday. Despite the better-than-expected Canada housing data, the pair receives upward support due to the risk-on sentiment.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation released Housing Starts s.a (YoY) for September, increasing to 270.5K against the market expectations of 240.0K and the previous 250.4K. Moreover, the Loonie Dollar (CAD) is on a downward slide, dancing hand in hand with declining Crude Oil prices.
The conflict in the Gaza Strip is intensifying following a rocket attack on a hospital that resulted in the death of over 500 civilians. Accusations are flying between Israel and Hamas regarding the explosion at the building.
US Dollar Index (DXY) is staging a comeback after recent losses, possibly influenced by economic data from the United States (US). Adding to the intrigue, there are dovish remarks from multiple Federal Reserve officials, signaling a cautious stance by the central bank. There's a prevailing reluctance to tighten monetary policy amidst the current economic climate.
The US housing market is a bit of a rollercoaster, keeping everyone on their toes with mixed signals. On the positive side, Building Permits in September surpassed expectations, painting a rosy scenario. Meanwhile, Housing Starts saw a rebound, though slightly below the market consensus, introducing a layer of complexity to the storyline.
To broaden the view, the Beige Book's observation noting "little to no change" in economic activity during September and early October provides a more comprehensive perspective.
Thursday is gearing up to deliver a significant infusion of economic insights to the US. On the agenda are Existing Home Sales, the Philly Fed index, and the weekly Jobless Claims report, offering a comprehensive examination of various economic aspects. Canada’s Retail Sales will be eyed on Friday.
USD/CAD: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3726
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3604
|Daily SMA50
|1.3569
|Daily SMA100
|1.3419
|Daily SMA200
|1.3468
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3717
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3617
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3701
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3569
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3848
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to multi-day low after disappointing jobs data
AUD/USD turns lower for the second straight day in reaction to the rather unimpressive Australian monthly employment details. A generally weaker risk tone is seen as another factor driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.
EUR/USD seems vulnerable below mid-1.0500s amid bullish USD
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band below mid-1.0500s through the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Gold surges to 1,950 amid rising geopolitical tensions, cautious mood
Gold price hovers around $1,950 after retreating from the two-month highs of 1,962 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The rally in the precious metal is bolstered by the rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East, which boosts the safe-haven flows.
Render token price rally likely exhausted after a 50% two-month run for RNDR
Render token has been on a strong recovery rally for almost two months now, with a steady price action recording higher highs and higher lows. After a successful run north, the uptrend could now be exhausted if history is enough to go by.
The toxic cocktail of Middle East tension & higher yields
Wall Street stocks experienced a significant decline from soaring yields and concerns about the global oil supply as investors grappled with persistent geopolitical tensions. Most equities traded lower as yields on nearly all US debt increased, with 10-year US Treasury yields rising by 8 basis points to 4.91%.