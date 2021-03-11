USD/CAD consolidates the downside around 1.2600 amid a pause in WTI rally

- USD/CAD holds the lower ground, with 1.2600 at risk once again.
- BOC revised up its economic forecasts, WTI retests the $65 mark.
- Focus on US weekly jobless claims, BOC Schembri’s and President Biden’s speech.
The buying interest around the Canadian dollar remains intact, keeping USD/CAD on the defensive around the 1.2600 level, as the focus shifts towards the US weekly jobless claims and President Joe Biden’s speech for further impetus.
USD/CAD extends its downward spiral into a fifth day on Thursday, mainly undermined by the recent surge in WTI prices and the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) upbeat outlook on the economy.
The BOC maintained the interest rates at a record low of 0.25% while keeping the current pace its bond-buying on Wednesday. However, on the economy, the central bank said, “GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021 is now expected to be positive, rather than the contraction forecast in January.”
Meanwhile, oil prices continue to benefit from expectations of faster global economic growth, driven by massive stimulus and successful vaccine campaigns.
Also, a drawdown in the US crude stockpiles aided the rally in the WTI barrel. Note Canada is heavily dependent on oil exports for its revenues and therefore, a surge in oil prices renders supportive for the Loonie.
On the US dollar-side of the story, the retreat in the US Treasury yields and therefore, the greenback continues to exert the downward pressure on the spot.
The retracement in the US rates from yearly highs could be attributed to the fears about the overheating of the economy. Softening price pressure in the US also added to the weight on the dollar alongside the yields.
USD/CAD: Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.262
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2648
|Daily SMA50
|1.2699
|Daily SMA100
|1.284
|Daily SMA200
|1.3094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2684
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2613
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2569
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2664
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2735
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1900, awaits ECB's reaction to rising yields
EUR/USD steadies above 1.19, stalling a two-day recovery rally ahead of the ECB rate decision. Markets expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields. Disappointment could lead to another leg higher in yields and risk aversion.
GBP/USD: Better bid above 1.3900 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3900, rising for the third straight day. US stimulus passage, hopes of more US funds for infrastructure and subsiding yields offer support ahead of Biden’s speech.
Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels
Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.