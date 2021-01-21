USD/CAD consolidates recent losses to multi-year lows, holds above 1.2600 mark

- USD/CAD extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session.
- The upbeat market mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and capped the upside for the pair.
- A softer tone surrounding oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit any deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair was seen consolidating the overnight slide to fresh multi-year lows and remained confined in a range, just above the 1.2600 mark.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major and led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the major part of the European session on Thursday. The US dollar remained depressed amid the prevalent risk-on environment and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair.
The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the likelihood of more aggressive US fiscal spending in 2021 under Joe Biden's presidency. This comes amid the optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, which fueled expectations for a strong economic recovery and continued boosting investors' confidence.
Meanwhile, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, amid a softer tone surrounding crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked loonie. Oil prices were weighed down by a surprise build in US inventories, which resurfaced worries about the global fuel demand recovery.
Apart from this, oversold conditions on hourly charts further held the bearish traders from placing aggressive bets and help limit deeper losses for the USD/CAD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.2600 mark before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and housing market data. This, along with the release of Canadian ADP employment report, might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2616
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2739
|Daily SMA50
|1.2846
|Daily SMA100
|1.3025
|Daily SMA200
|1.3316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2741
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2606
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2836
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2625
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2451
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2721
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2799
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: ECB set to rock EUR/USD in the first decision of 2021
The European Central Bank is set to leave its policy unchanged but may talk about the high value of the euro that is weighing on inflation. Comments on the economy amid the winter covid wave and the vaccination campaign are also set to move EUR/USD.
GBP/USD rises to new mutli-year high amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD has been extending its gains above 1.37 to the highest since 2018 as markets cheer prospects of more stimulus under President Biden. Markets are shrugging off Britain's grim coronavirus death toll.
Gold holds steady below two-week tops, downside seems limited
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from two-week tops and was seen trading with a mild negative bias, around the $1868 region during the early European session.
Buckle up, Bitcoin downswing eyes $25,000
Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market remained relatively quiet apart from the Wednesday morning dip. A minor drop saw BTC refresh the support at $34,000.
US Dollar Index: Further downside targets 90.00 (and below)
The selling momentum in DXY extends into the Thursday’s session and drags the dollar to the vicinity of the key support at 90.00 the figure.