USD/CAD consolidates near multi-month tops, just below mid-1.3300s

- USD/CAD struggles to capitalize on its recent positive move to five-month tops.
- Sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and kept a lid on any further gains.
- Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit any deeper losses.
The USD/CAD pair consolidated its recent gains to near five-month tops and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below mid-1.3300s.
A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the pair to capitalize on the overnight goodish positive move and led to a subdued/range-bound price action through the Asian session on Thursday.
Bulls seemed reluctant amid weaker USD
The prevailing risk-off mood led to an extension of the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields to all-time lows, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on any additional gains.
The negative factor, to a larger extent, was offset by some follow-through weakness in crude oil prices, which undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and helped limit the downside.
Oil prices continued losing ground on Thursday amid growing concerns over the global outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and its impact on the world economy, which might eventually lead to lower demand.
Looking at the technical picture, the pair already seems to have found acceptance above the 1.3330 supply zone. However, investors preferred to wait for a fresh catalyst before gearing up for any further appreciation.
Later during the early North-American session, important US macro releases – revised Q4 GDP print and Durable Goods Orders – might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus.
This coupled with the release of Canadian current account figures might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities ahead of Friday's Canadian GDP report.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3339
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3268
|Daily SMA50
|1.3157
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3333
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3255
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.29
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.331
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3295
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3343
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines, hopes for German stimulus
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.09 as coronavirus fears weigh on US yields and the dollar. Hopes for German fiscal stimulus is also helping. US GDP and Durables are eyed next.
GBP/USD trades above 1..29 as Brexit tensions rise
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, consolidating its losses as the UK is set to publish its post-Brexit negotiation goals. A speech the BOE's Cunliffe and coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Forex Today: Markets, dollar slump after Trump's coronavirus response, crypto retreat, US data eyed
President Donald Trump has addressed the nation on the coronavirus outbreak, saying the US is prepared, that is just the flu, and tapping Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the response.
WTI hits lowest since January 2019, monthly chart shows major bear cross
With oil prices falling to 13-month lows, a widely-tracked lagging indicator has turned bearish for the first time in multiple decades. The sell-off could be associated with the flight to safety triggered by concerns the coronavirus is spreading outside China.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.