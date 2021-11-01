USD/CAD consolidates losses below 1.2400 as oil retreats to $83.00

- USD/CAD picks up bids to recover Monday’s losses, stays around four-month low since October 15.
- WTI eases amid cautious market sentiment ahead of the key central bank events.
- Inflation expectations trouble Fed hawks, stimulus hopes, US/Canada data came out mixed for October.
- Canada Building Permits, API Weekly Crude Oil Stock will decorate calendar but pre-Fed mood restricts short-term moves.
USD/CAD licks the week-start wounds near 1.2375 amid a quiet Asian session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair benefited from the broad US dollar weakness the previous day before the latest shift in the risk appetite questioned the recovery move.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) pared the heaviest daily jump since June on Monday as market sentiment improved amid hopes of further stimulus and easy US PMI data, not to forget the US-China headlines. However, fears ahead of the key central bank events underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and recall the USD/CAD buyers of late.
US President Joe Biden remains hopeful of passing the infrastructure spending plan this week and favored the market’s mood even as Republicans showed refrain from altering their demands. On the same line were comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concerning the US-China Phase One trade deal.
The diplomat hinted reciprocal easing of tariffs may tame the inflation while also saying, “I don’t think US economy is overheating.” The US inflation expectations, as the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, justify Yellen’s comments by dropping for the fourth consecutive day from levels last seen during August 2006 by the end of Monday’s North American trading. However, the Fed Clevland’s version of the median PCE Inflation rate rockets higher and keeps the Fed tapering woes alive.
Elsewhere, US ISM Manufacturing PMI eased below the previous readings in June whereas the Markit PMIs also dropped past 59.2 market consensus and preliminary forecast for October. On the other hand, Canada’s Markit Manufacturing PMI crossed 57.0 previous reading and 57.2 expectations to 57.7 for October.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle to extend Wall Street gains and the US 10-year Treasury yields also wobble around 1.56% after a sluggish start to the week.
Given the cautious mood in the market ahead of the RBA, Fed and the BOE meetings, USD/CAD traders may attention to Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil for fresh impulse. The black gold recently eased to $83.00 amid fears emanating from the monetary policy decisions and the OPEC+ verdict. For an immediate basis, weekly inventory data from the industry source, namely the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 2.318M, will entertain the oil traders, as well as direct immediate USD/CAD moves.
Technical analysis
Multiple levels marked during July restrict immediate USD/CAD between 1.2300 and 1.2425-30. Also acting as an upside filter is September’s bottom near 1.2495 whereas a clear downside break of 1.2300 will direct the bears toward the mid-May peak near 1.2200.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2374
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.239
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2428
|Daily SMA50
|1.2568
|Daily SMA100
|1.2528
|Daily SMA200
|1.249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2408
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2328
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2432
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2378
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2342
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2423
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
