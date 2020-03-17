USD/CAD consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, just below 1.40 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD extended its sideways price action through the early European session on Tuesday.
  • A strong recovery in oil prices underpinned the loonie and kept a lid on any additional gains.
  • Rebounding US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and helped limit the downside.

The USD/CAD pair consolidated its recent gains to multi-year tops and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.40 round-figure mark.

A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus and led to the pair's subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session on Tuesday. A strong recovery in crude oil prices, gaining nearly 5.5% for the day, dented demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie and turned out to be one of the factors capping gains.

Traders await a fresh catalyst

The negative factor, to a larger extent, was negated by a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, which continued lending some support to the major and helped limit any meaningful slide. As investors looked past the Fed's aggressive move to cut interest rates and introduce a massive bond-buying program, a solid rebound in US Treasury bond yields underpinned the USD demand.

Given the pair's recent strong gains, the price action might still be categorized as a consolidation phase as investors await a fresh catalyst before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the pair might have already topped out, which might set the stage for some profit-taking slide.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – highlighting the release of monthly retail sales figures – in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3998
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.4016
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3478
Daily SMA50 1.3292
Daily SMA100 1.3236
Daily SMA200 1.3223
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4018
Previous Daily Low 1.3732
Previous Weekly High 1.3996
Previous Weekly Low 1.3422
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3909
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3841
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3826
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3635
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3539
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4209
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4399

 

 

EUR/USD pressured around 1.1150 amid USD strength, ahead of ZEW

EUR/USD pressured around 1.1150 amid USD strength, ahead of ZEW

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, pressured as the dollar remains dominant amid the coronavirus crisis. French President Macron declared "war" and pledged stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2300, eyes on UK jobs, coronavirus stimulus

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2300, eyes on UK jobs, coronavirus stimulus

GBP/USD trades close to 1.22, at the lowest since October 2019. BCC anticipates the slowest UK GDP growth since GFC. Focus on UK jobs data ahead of PM Johnson’s "significant coronavirus economic package".

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar dominant as markets bounce after Trump's recession talk, focus on fiscal stimulus

Forex Today: Dollar dominant as markets bounce after Trump's recession talk, focus on fiscal stimulus

Stocks are in the green early on Saint Patrick's Day, after yet another massive sell-off on Monday. Concerns about the impact of coronavirus weighed heavily on the markets, triggering double-digit falls on Wall Street in the worst fall since 1987. 

Read more

Gold prices extend the drop below $1,500, focus on key Fibonacci levels

Gold prices extend the drop below $1,500, focus on key Fibonacci levels

Gold prices fail to hold onto the early-day recovery gains, slips beneath 200-day SMA. A confluence of 100-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit near-term upside. November 2019 low, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement on the bears’ radars.

Gold News

WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles

WTI is climbing back to the $30 handle, within a range between $27 and $36 handles

The price of a barrel of oil is suffering the sap in demand following the impact of COVID-19 and prices are at the lowest ranges since January 2016. The four-year low on Monday occurred as US stock markets plunged on fears that the worst is yet to come.

Oil News

