USD/CAD consolidates in a range, just above mid-1.3000s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD consolidated the previous day’s goodish bounce from multi-month lows.
  • The USD remained supported by Tuesday’s better-than-expected economic data.
  • Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped the upside, at least for now.

The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range, just above mid-1.3000s.

A combination of diverging forces failed to assist the pair to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce of around 90 pips from sub-1.3000 levels or the lowest level since January. The prevalent bullish tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and capped the USD/CAD pair below the 1.3100 mark.

Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. Tuesday's better-than-expected US ISM Manufacturing PMI revived hopes of economic recovery and stemmed the recent USD bearish momentum. However, expectations that the Fed will keep rates lower for longer might kept a lid on any strong gains for the greenback.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CAD pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further gains. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ADP report for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North American session.

Meanwhile, the key focus will remain on the US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP. This, along with Canadian employment details, also scheduled on Friday, will now play a key role in determining the USD/CAD pair's next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3069
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3208
Daily SMA50 1.3393
Daily SMA100 1.3617
Daily SMA200 1.3526
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3087
Previous Daily Low 1.2994
Previous Weekly High 1.324
Previous Weekly Low 1.3048
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3052
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2918
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3141
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3195

 

 

Latest Forex News

