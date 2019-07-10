USD/CAD consolidates in a range, awaits Wednesday’s key events

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Tempered Fed rate cut expectations/surging US bond yields underpinned the USD.
  • Loonie benefits from a strong pickup in Oil prices and kept a lid on any strong gains.
  • The focus remains on Powell’s testimony, BoC policy decision and FOMC minutes.

The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias on Wednesday and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below mid-1.3100s.

The pair struggled to build on its recent recovery move from multi-month lows, with a combination of diverging forces failing to provide any meaningful impetus and leading to a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session on Wednesday.

As investors continue to scale back expectations for aggressive Fed rate cuts, a strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar to preserve its recent gains to near three-week tops and extended some support to the major. 

The positive factor was largely offset by a goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors keeping a lid on any strong follow-through appreciating move.

In fact, WTI Crude Oil rallied nearly 1.5% on Wednesday in reaction to the overnight report that showed US stockpiles fell far more than expected and got an additional boost by the fact that major US producers evacuated rigs in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a brewing storm.

This coupled with reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's key event risks - the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's highly anticipated congressional testimony and the latest BoC monetary policy update, further collaborated to the lacklustre trading action.

Later during the US trading session, the release of June FOMC meeting minutes might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities, though traders are likely to wait for a sustained move in either direction positioning for the near-term trajectory.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3126
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3195
Daily SMA50 1.3338
Daily SMA100 1.3341
Daily SMA200 1.3297
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3142
Previous Daily Low 1.3082
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3056
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3153
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3214

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

