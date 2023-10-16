USD/CAD consolidates in a range around mid-1.3600s, downside seems cushioned

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD lacks any firm direction and oscillates in a range through the Asian session on Monday.
  • The uncertain Fed rate-hike path and a positive risk tone keep the USD bulls on the defensive.
  • A modest downtick in Crude Oil prices undermines the Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the major.

The USD/CAD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.3650 area through the first half of the European session.

The US Dollar (USD) kicks off the new week on a subdued note and for now, seems to have stalled the post-US CPI positive move witnessed over the past two trading days. The recent dovish remarks by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials suggested that the US central bank is poised to leave interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive month in November and nearing the end of its policy-tightening cycle. This, along with a positive tone around the US equity futures, is seen weighing on the safe-haven Greenback and acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.

The downside for the USD, however, seems limited on the back of expectations that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer. The bets were reaffirmed by the latest US consumer inflation figures released last Thursday, which remained above the Fed's target and kept the door open for one more Fed rate hike in 2023. The outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and should act as a tailwind for the buck. Apart from this, a modest downtick in Crude Oil prices could undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and lend some support to the USD/CAD pair.

This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that last week's bounce from the 1.3570-1.3565 region has run its course and positioning for the resumption of the recent pullback from a multi-month high touched earlier this month. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the Empire State Manufacturing Index. This, along with the Fedspeaks, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD later during the North American session. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3646
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.3659
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3575
Daily SMA50 1.3554
Daily SMA100 1.3416
Daily SMA200 1.3464
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3694
Previous Daily Low 1.3637
Previous Weekly High 1.3701
Previous Weekly Low 1.3569
Previous Monthly High 1.3694
Previous Monthly Low 1.3379
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3659
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3672
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3632
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3606
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3574
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.369
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3721
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3748

 

 

