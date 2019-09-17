USD/CAD consolidates in a range, around mid-1.3200s

- A modest pullback in Crude Oil prices undermined Loonie and helped gain some traction.
- The USD fails to capitalize on the overnight goodish intraday up-move and capped gains.
The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways price action through the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
After a big bearish gap on Monday, the pair managed to recover a major part of its early fall to the 1.3200 neighbourhood and finally ended the day with only modest losses amid a goodish intraday pickup in the US Dollar demand.
It is worth mentioning that drone attacks on oil fields in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a sharp upsurge in Crude Oil prices at the start of a new trading week and underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.
Retreating Oil prices lend support
With Oil prices paring some of the overnight strong gains, the pair managed to attract some follow-through buying interest on Tuesday, albeit a subdued USD price action failed to inspire the bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.
The USD failed to capitalize on the overnight intraday move up and remained on the defensive in the wake of firming expectations that the Fed will cut rates by another 25 bps at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
In the meantime, absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, leave the pair at the mercy of the USD/Oil price dynamics ahead of the crucial FOMC monetary policy meeting starting this Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3247
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.326
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3275
|Daily SMA200
|1.3313
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.321
|Previous Weekly High
|1.329
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/US stays firmer above 1.1000 on German ZEW
EUR/USD holds closer to daily tops on the 1.10 handle after mixed German ZEW Survey. The bulls appear to lack follow-through amid a broadly firmer US dollar and fears over US tariffs on EU, in the wake of latter's illegal subsidies of Airbus.
GBP/USD back above 1.2400, eyes on UK Supreme Court hearings
GBP/USD trims losses and regians 1.2400 amid looming Brexit uncertainty and oil-driven risk-aversion. The UK Supreme Court will start three-day hearings on whether PM Johnson’s proroguing the Parliament was illegal.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Tuesday and retreated farther below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.