USD/CAD consolidates in a range, around mid-1.3200s

  • A modest pullback in Crude Oil prices undermined Loonie and helped gain some traction.
  • The USD fails to capitalize on the overnight goodish intraday up-move and capped gains.

The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways price action through the early European session on Tuesday and remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
 
After a big bearish gap on Monday, the pair managed to recover a major part of its early fall to the 1.3200 neighbourhood and finally ended the day with only modest losses amid a goodish intraday pickup in the US Dollar demand.
 
It is worth mentioning that drone attacks on oil fields in Saudi Arabia over the weekend led to a sharp upsurge in Crude Oil prices at the start of a new trading week and underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie.

Retreating Oil prices lend support

With Oil prices paring some of the overnight strong gains, the pair managed to attract some follow-through buying interest on Tuesday, albeit a subdued USD price action failed to inspire the bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.
 
The USD failed to capitalize on the overnight intraday move up and remained on the defensive in the wake of firming expectations that the Fed will cut rates by another 25 bps at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
 
In the meantime, absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the US or Canada, leave the pair at the mercy of the USD/Oil price dynamics ahead of the crucial FOMC monetary policy meeting starting this Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3247
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.326
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3275
Daily SMA200 1.3313
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3272
Previous Daily Low 1.321
Previous Weekly High 1.329
Previous Weekly Low 1.3134
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3248
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.321
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3179
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3302
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3333

 

 

