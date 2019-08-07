USD/CAD consolidates gains near 1.33 ahead of Canadian PMI data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil drops to seven-week lows on Wednesday ahead of EIA data.
  • US Dollar Index continues to float above 97.50.
  • Coming up: Ivey PMI data from Canada and speech by Chicago Fed's Evans.

The USD/CAD pair rose sharply on Tuesday and preserved its momentum today to reach its highest level since June 19 at 1.3316. With the market action turning subdues ahead of the American session, the pair is moving sideways near 1.33 handle, adding 0.15% on the day.

Crude oil selloff hurts CAD

Concerns over the US-China trade war weighing on the global oil demand weighed on crude oil prices and dragged the barrel of West Texas Intermediate to a seven-week low of $53.14 today to keep the selling pressure on the commodity-sensitive Loonie intact. In its monthly report on Tuesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced that it lowered 2019 world oil demand growth by 70,000 barrels per day to 1 million barrels per day. At the moment, the barrel of WTI is down 0.4% on the day at $53.22 and is waiting for the EIA's weekly stock report.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains above mid-97s today, helping the pair stay in the positive territory. Later in the day, Chicago Fed President Evans will deliver a speech and the Federal Reserve will publish the Consumer Credit report. 

Although the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index from Canada will be featured in the economic docket, crude oil prices are likely to continue to impact the CAD's market valuation. Markets expect the Ivey PMI to improve to 53 in July from 52.4 in June.

Technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3298
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.3281
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.313
Daily SMA50 1.3209
Daily SMA100 1.3309
Daily SMA200 1.3307
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3292
Previous Daily Low 1.3187
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3252
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3108
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3359
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3426

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: run to safety accelerates

USD/JPY: run to safety accelerates

The BOJ is trapped in its ultra-loose stimulus program. RBNZ decision to cut rates by 50bps exacerbated demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY poised to break below 105.51, the multi-month low set this week.

USD/JPY News

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark

Gold surged to fresh multi-year tops on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards conquering the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  