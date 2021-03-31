USD/CAD: Consolidates biggest losses in three weeks above 1.2550

- USD/CAD keeps corrective pullback from lowest in one week.
- US infrastructure spending plan couldn’t please investors amid Senate rejection fears.
- WTI stays depressed amid French covid lockdown news, OPEC+ chatters.
- PMI data from US, Canada and US dollar moves will be the key to watch.
USD/CAD picks up bids to 1.2560, trimming the previous day’s losses, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The quote dropped to the lowest since March 23 while marking the heaviest daily losses on Wednesday. Although the US dollar pullback from the multi-month top and Canada’s upbeat GDP figures earlier weighed on the quote, its recent bounce seems to take clues from the risk catalysts.
Among them, a lack of strong positive response of US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending plan could be cited as the major reason for the pair’s latest corrective pullback. US President Biden’s bold efforts to help the middle-income groups and take taxes from the corporate is less likely to be welcomed in the Senate where the Democrats and Republicans hold 50/50 power.
Elsewhere, French lockdown for a month and an announcement from the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office, suggesting further hardships for China, weigh on the market sentiment.
It should also be noted that the anticipated delay in Johnson and Johnson vaccine joins Brazil’s detection of a new covid variant to strengthen the risk-off mood.
Alternatively, upbeat economic figures from the Western leaders join Pfizer’s 100% vaccine efficacy on children to battle the bears.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction after Wall Street’s mixed closing.
Further, challenges to the risk and fears of further output cut weigh on WTI and favor USD/CAD buyers as crude oil is Canada’s biggest export item.
Looking forward PMIs from the US and Canada can entertain the market optimists but fears of the deadlock over the American infrastructure spending plan and covid headlines may challenge the market optimists. Also, upbeat fundamentals for the US and strong Treasury yields test the USD/CAD bears.
Technical analysis
An area comprising a two-month-old falling trend line and 21-day SMA, respectively around 1.2635-45, becomes a tough nut to crack for USD/CAD buyers while the 1.2500 threshold restricts the quote’s short-term downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2562
|Today Daily Change
|-72 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57%
|Today daily open
|1.2634
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2566
|Daily SMA50
|1.2648
|Daily SMA100
|1.2751
|Daily SMA200
|1.3025
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2647
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2629
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2473
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2622
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off Biden public investment plan announcements
EUR/USD is currently consolidating within a new intra-day 1.1720-1.1760 range, just above Wednesday Asia Pacific session lows just above the 1.1700 level. FX market volumes are thin at the moment, with North American participants having left and most of the Asia Pacific flow yet to arrive.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
Gold wavers above $1,700, overlook US infrastructure spending plan
Gold seesaws between $1,710 and $1,705 following its heaviest run-up in three weeks. Mixed vaccine news, virus woes and West versus China story battle US economic recovery hopes.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.