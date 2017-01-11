USD/CAD consolidates alongside oil, below 1.3150

By Dhwani Mehta

The USD/CAD pair stalled its Asian sell-off near 1.3125 region as the bears took a breather amid stabilizing oil prices and broadly lower USD index.

USD/CAD retreats from 1.3185

Currently, the USD/CAD pair trades -0.31% lower at 1.3139, having posted session lows at 1.3126 earlier on the day. The spot extends losses for the second straight session and hovers near four-week troughs, as a generalized weakness in the US dollar keeps the downside bias intact.

While yesterday’s rally in oil prices bolstered the commodity-currency and added to the downbeat tone around USD/CAD. Markets now eagerly await fresh incentives from the upcoming Fed speaks and US data due later on Thursday.       

USD/CAD Technical Levels

To the upside, the next resistances are seen near 1.3201 (5-DMA) and 1.3264 (10-DMA) and from there to 1.3319 (100-DMA). To the downside, immediate support might be located at 1.3100 (zero figure) and below that at 1.3050 (psychological levels) and at 1.3019 (daily S2).

    1. R3 1.3451
    2. R2 1.3373
    3. R1 1.3274
  2. PP 1.3196
    1. S1 1.3098
    2. S2 1.3020
    3. S3 1.2921

 