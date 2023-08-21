USD/CAD consolidates above the 1.3500 area, Canadian Retail Sales, Jackson Hole eyed

The USD/CAD pair trades sideways above the 1.3500 mark after reaching the highest level since May during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair currently trades near 1.3542, losing 0.08% on the day. Meanwhile, a decline in oil prices undermines the Canadian Dollar since Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States. The stronger US Retail Sales and robust labor data strengthen the case for another interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve (Fed). FOMC Minutes emphasized last week that inflation remained unacceptably high and additional monetary policy tightening may be required to bring inflation to the target. On the other hand, the Canadian Producer Prices for July increased by 0.4%, contrasting June's -0.6% drop on the back of oil price increases. Meanwhile, Raw Material Prices rose by 3.5% in Jul from 11.1% year-to-date. Canada's investment and employment data seem dismal compared to the US economic data, which weighs on the Loonie and acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. However, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Sunday that China would arrange financial support to resolve local government debt worries, according to Reuters. The positive development might alleviate the concern about the spillover effects of China’s debt crisis and real-estate woes. This, in turn, could limit the downside of the Loonie and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. Market participants await the monthly Canadian Retail Sales for June due on Wednesday. However, the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be the highlight this week. The event will be critical for determining a clear movement for the USD/CAD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.