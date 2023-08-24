USD/CAD consolidates above 1.3500 ahead of highly-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium

- USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow band and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- A softer USD acts as a headwind; weaker Oil prices undermine the Loonie and lend support.
- Traders seem reluctant ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday, albeit manages to hold above the 1.3500 psychological mark during the Asian session. The mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.3600 mark, or the highest level since May 31.
The US Dollar (USD) continues to be weighed down by the disappointing release of the flash US PMI prints on Wednesday, which showed that business activity approached the stagnation point in August. In fact, the S&P Global's Composite US PMI fell to 50.4 in August from the 52 previous, registering the biggest drop since November 2022. This, along with a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, is seen exerting some pressure on the Greenback and the USD/CAD pair.
The pullback in the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, from over a two-month high, meanwhile, seems limited ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Investors will closely scrutinise Powell's comments for fresh cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in driving the USD demand in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
In the meantime, the weaker-than-expected Canadian Retail Sales figures released the previous day, along with softer Crude Oil prices, could undermine the commodity-linked Loonie and lend some support to spot prices. In fact, Oil prices languish near a one-month low amid concerns that a deeper global economic downturn will dent fuel demand. The fears resurfaced a host of manufacturing surveys painted a grim picture of the health of economies across the globe.
Hence, a strong follow-through selling is needed to confirm that the recent move-up witnessed since the beginning of this month has run its course and the USD/CAD pair has topped out near the 1.3600 mark. Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders data. This, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3522
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3526
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3417
|Daily SMA50
|1.3294
|Daily SMA100
|1.3388
|Daily SMA200
|1.3457
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3604
|Previous Daily Low
|1.352
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3575
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3437
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
