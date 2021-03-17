USD/CAD closes in on 1.2500 as DXY climbs to 92.00 ahead of FOMC

- USD/CAD is trading at fresh daily highs, approaches 1.2500.
- US Dollar Index test 92.00 ahead of FOMC announcements.
- Rising US Treasury bond yields continue to support the USD.
The USD/CAD pair continued to edge higher during the American trading hours and touched a fresh daily high of 1.2491. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.2487.
USD preserves bullish momentum on rising T-bond yields
The broad-based USD strength ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements seems to be fueling USD/CAD's climb on Wednesday. Supported by a 2.7% increase in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index is up 0.13% on the day at 91.99.
Although the Fed is widely expected to keep its policy rate and asset-buying strategy unchanged, the updated Economic Projections will provide fresh insight into policymakers' view on long-term interest rates and inflation expectations.
Previewing the FOMC meeting, "markets will watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference closely for any hints on future policy changes, especially in regard to Fed asset purchases," said UBS analysts. "In particular, markets have been looking for Powell to push back against the recent rise in Treasury yields. So far he hasn't, but today is another opportunity to do so."
Federal Reserve Preview: Forecast from 19 major banks.
On the other hand, the data from Canada showed that inflation, as measured by the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 1.2% in February from 1.6% in January. This reading came in lower than the market expectation of 1.4% but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2488
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2452
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2608
|Daily SMA50
|1.268
|Daily SMA100
|1.2813
|Daily SMA200
|1.3075
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2501
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly High
|1.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2462
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2461
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2476
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2398
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading little changed as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. Soaring yields are underpinning the greenback.
GBP/USD slides below 1.39 on rising US yields
GBP/USD has succumbed to a yield-fueled dollar advance. US ten-year Treasuries are marching toward 1.70% ahead of the critical Fed decision.
Fed's dot plot to provide next directional clue for XAU/USD
Gold continues to fluctuate in weekly range between key levels. USD gathers strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields. FOMC policymakers will reveal long-term rate expectations in Economic Projections.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.