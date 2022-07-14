USD/CAD is trading slightly above the 1.30 level. Economists at Rabobank note that a break above 1.3070 would open up a move to 1.32.
Key levels for USD/CAD remain 1.2860 and 1.3070
“We expect the USD/CAD pair to primarily trade around the 1.30 handle in the coming weeks but we are of course seeing heightened volatility across asset classes. That said, we expect continued demand for USD and a reversal of the recent oil sell-off will keep the pair relatively well trapped.
“A confirmed close below the 1.2860 support level will nullify the recent bull trend, while a confirmed close above resistance at 1.3070 would likely usher in a test of 1.32 in short order.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured towards parity on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured towards parity, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
USD/JPY races past 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY is surging past 139.00, at the highest level in 23 years in the European session. The pair is tracking the renewed upsurge in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid expectations of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month. US PPI awaited.
Gold Price extends losses towards $1,700 on bets of 1% Fed rate hike
Gold Price (XAUUSD) is extending the drop towards the $1,700 mark, as increased expectations of a 1% Fed rate hike in July boost the Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. The hawkish Fed tightening bets soared following hotter US inflation.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!