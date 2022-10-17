USD/CAD closed on a fresh new high on Friday, but near-term momentum remains weak, which warns of a near-term consolidation. However, a close above 1.3977/87 would shift the risk back higher, analysts at Credit Suisse report.
Scope for further ranging
“The near-term momentum picture remains weak and with bearish divergence in daily RSI and signs of daily MACD potentially rolling over as well, we stay cautious in the near-term.”
“Meaningful near-term support remains seen at the 13-day exponential average at 1.3737/28 and then at the recent price lows at 1.3702/01, which we look to hold an attempt to move lower to avoid a potentially deeper corrective move to 1.3502/01.”
“Resistance remains seen at the recent price high at 1.3977/87 initially, above which would likely re-establish near-term strength and put the market on the path to the 78.6% retracement of the 2020-21 downtrend at 1.4097.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.1300 on UK's Hunt fiscal U-turn
GBP/USD is clinging to gains around 1.1300, as investors assess UK Chancellor Hunt's fiscal statement. Hunt reversed almost all tax measures announced on Sept 23. The US dollar recovers some ground ahead of the Wall Street open.
EUR/USD stays afloat around 0.9750 amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading at around 0.9750, as bulls retain control in the European after a two-week downtrend. The pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week. Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
Gold clings to gains above $1,655 level amid weaker USD
Gold attracts some buying on the first day of a new week and reverses a major part of Friday's downfall to over a two-week low. The XAU/USD sticks to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session and is currently around the $1,657-$1,658 region.
Chainlink ready to break the internet, is CCIP a global open-source standard?
Chainlink is one of the top three altcoins according to proponents and analysts who evaluated the altcoin and its Cross Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPX QQQ): Can earnings season turn the ship or are we heading for 100bips?
Yet another hectic week to put in the history books and it looks like more interesting times ahead. We now get really into the meat of earnings season and investors remain on edge after another roller-coaster few days.