USD/CAD clings to small gains above 1.3500 in volatile session

- USD/CAD returned to 1.3500 area after fluctuating wildly in early American session.
- US Dollar Index slumped to fresh multi-month lows below 97.
- WTI rose above $37 on hopes of OPEC+ revolving output cut compliance issues.
The USD/CAD pair stayed relatively calm near 1.3500 during the first half of the day but made sharp movements in both directions in the American session. After slumping to a daily low of 1.3466, the pair surged to 1.3540 in less than an hour but failed to preserve its momentum. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 1.3502.
USD/CAD stays resilient despite USD selloff
Earlier in the day, the USD came under strong selling pressure after the European Central Bank's policy announcements fueled an impressive rally in the EUR/USD pair. The US Dollar Index slumped to the 97 area and allowed USD/CAD to turn south.
However, the disappointing data from Canada forced the CAD to erase its gains. Statistics Canada reported on Thursday that Canada's trade deficit widened to $3.3 billion in April with exports declining by 29.7% to $32.7 billion, the lowest level in more than 10 years.
Nevertheless, recovering crude oil prices capped USD/CAD upside. Reports suggesting that OPEC+ has resolved output compliance issue with Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan provided a boost to the West Texas Intermediate (WTI). At the moment, the WTI is up 1.75% on the day at $37.40.
On Friday, labour market data from Canada and the United States will be watched closely by the market participants.
Previewing the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, “upbeat US data lately has triggered Wall Street rallies in detriment of the dollar, and there’s no reason to believe that a better-than-expected US employment report could trigger a different reaction," said FXStreet chief analyst Valeria Bednarik. "Disappointing numbers could have the opposite effect, although to a lesser extent and hardly mean a dollar’s comeback.”
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3502
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3882
|Daily SMA50
|1.3987
|Daily SMA100
|1.3734
|Daily SMA200
|1.3462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3572
|Previous Daily Low
|1.348
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4008
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3715
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3516
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3368
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3644
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
