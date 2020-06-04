USD/CAD clings to small gains above 1.3500 in volatile session

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD returned to 1.3500 area after fluctuating wildly in early American session.
  • US Dollar Index slumped to fresh multi-month lows below 97.
  • WTI rose above $37 on hopes of OPEC+ revolving output cut compliance issues.

The USD/CAD pair stayed relatively calm near 1.3500 during the first half of the day but made sharp movements in both directions in the American session. After slumping to a daily low of 1.3466, the pair surged to 1.3540 in less than an hour but failed to preserve its momentum. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily gains at 1.3502.

USD/CAD stays resilient despite USD selloff

Earlier in the day, the USD came under strong selling pressure after the European Central Bank's policy announcements fueled an impressive rally in the EUR/USD pair. The US Dollar Index slumped to the 97 area and allowed USD/CAD to turn south.

However, the disappointing data from Canada forced the CAD to erase its gains. Statistics Canada reported on Thursday that Canada's trade deficit widened to $3.3 billion in April with exports declining by 29.7% to $32.7 billion, the lowest level in more than 10 years.

Nevertheless, recovering crude oil prices capped USD/CAD upside. Reports suggesting that OPEC+ has resolved output compliance issue with Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan provided a boost to the West Texas Intermediate (WTI). At the moment, the WTI is up 1.75% on the day at $37.40.

On Friday, labour market data from Canada and the United States will be watched closely by the market participants.

Previewing the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, “upbeat US data lately has triggered Wall Street rallies in detriment of the dollar, and there’s no reason to believe that a better-than-expected US employment report could trigger a different reaction," said FXStreet chief analyst Valeria Bednarik. "Disappointing numbers could have the opposite effect, although to a lesser extent and hardly mean a dollar’s comeback.”

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3502
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3496
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3882
Daily SMA50 1.3987
Daily SMA100 1.3734
Daily SMA200 1.3462
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3572
Previous Daily Low 1.348
Previous Weekly High 1.4008
Previous Weekly Low 1.3715
Previous Monthly High 1.4173
Previous Monthly Low 1.3715
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3516
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3537
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.346
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3424
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3368
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3552
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3608
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3644

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood

GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.

GBP/USD News

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix

America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.

Read more

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level

Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.

Gold News

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty

WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures