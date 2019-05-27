USD/CAD clings to small daily gains around mid-1.34s

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI posts losses below $59 on Monday.
  • Kuwait oil minister says premature to say if output cut will be extended.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory.

The USD/CAD pair is having a difficult time determining its next short-term direction on Monday as the trading action remains subdued due to the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3436.

Crude oil posted heavy losses last week with the barrel of West Texas Intermediate suffering its largest weekly decline of 2019 and didn't allow the commodity sensitive to capitalize on the USD weakness. After staging a small technical recovery on Friday, the WTI, once again, turned south today and was last seen trading at $58.55, losing 0.75% on a daily basis.

Earlier today, Kuwait's oil minister, Khaled al-Fadhel, told Reuters that it was still premature to say if OPEC and its allies will decide to extend the supply cut agreement when they meet in June to keep oil prices under pressure.

On the other hand, the lack of market drivers today keeps investors on the sidelines and helps the US Dollar Index remain close to last week's closing mark. 

Later this week, the Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision and publish its monetary policy statement. Previewing the event, "The forward-looking language should be unchanged, with the Bank continuing to focus on household spending, oil markets, and global trade uncertainty," TD Securities analysts said.

"The apparent deterioration in the trading relationship between the US and China should feature prominently, but the Governor's constructive comments on the labour market tilt the balance of risks towards a more optimistic statement.”

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3446
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.3436
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3448
Daily SMA50 1.3402
Daily SMA100 1.3332
Daily SMA200 1.3254
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3484
Previous Daily Low 1.343
Previous Weekly High 1.3503
Previous Weekly Low 1.3357
Previous Monthly High 1.3522
Previous Monthly Low 1.3274
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3463
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3416
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3397
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3363
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.347
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3503
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3523

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

