- USD/CAD rebounds from a six-week low set on Friday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- The upbeat US PCE report revives Fed rate hike bets and remains supportive of the USD bounce.
- An uptick in oil prices, a slightly better Canadian GDP could underpin the loonie and cap the upside.
The USD/CAD pair shows some resilience below the 1.2800 mark and stages a goodish bounce from a six-week low touched earlier this Friday. The intraday buying remains unabated following the release of US/Canadian macro data and pushes spot prices to a fresh daily high, around mid-1.2800s during the early North American session.
As investors digest the less hawkish FOMC decision and Thursday's disappointing US GDP print, the US dollar witnesses a turnaround on the last day of the week and offers some support to the USD/CAD pair. The USD recovery from its lowest level since July 5 picks up pace following the release of stronger-than-expected US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE report).
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the headline index accelerated to 6.8% YoY in June from 6.3% previous. The Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - edged higher to the 4.8% YoY rate as against the 4.7% in May and expected. Further details revealed that Personal Spending and Personal Income rose by 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively.
The upbeat data might revive bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike move at each meeting in the remainder of this year. This, along with indications of a cautious opening in the US equity markets, seems to benefit the safe-haven greenback and push the USD/CAD pair higher. That said, an uptick in crude oil prices could underpin the commodity-linked loonie and cap the upside.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, reacts little to the domestic data, which showed that the economic growth remained flat in May. The backwards-looking release passes unnoticed, suggesting that the USD price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2807
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2939
|Daily SMA50
|1.2855
|Daily SMA100
|1.2776
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.287
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3033
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2822
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2927
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.0200 after having dropped toward 1.0150 with the initial reaction to hot US inflation data. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200, erases daily losses
GBP/USD made a sharp U-turn in the American session and rose toward 1.2100 following the earlier selloff that was triggered by the US inflation report. The dollar is struggling to find demand as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Gold reclaims $1,760 as US yields turn south
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following a dip below $1,760 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAUUSD head towards the weekend on a firm footing.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!