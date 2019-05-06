USD/CAD clings to recovery gains above 1.34, looks to snap 2-day losing streak

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI drops to multi-month lows on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index rebounds after dropping below 97.
  • PMI reports helps greenback recover losses suffered after ADP data.

The USD/CAD pair is looking to snap its 2-day losing streak with the commodity-related loonie feeling the weight of the crude oil selloff on Wednesday. Following a drop to a fresh 2-week low at 1.3360 on Wednesday, the pair reversed its direction in the NA session and moved into the positive territory above 1.34. As of writing, the pair was up 0.16% on a daily basis at 1.3410.

Earlier today, the weekly report published by the EIA showed that crude oil stocks in the U.S. increased by 6.8 million barrels in the week ending May 31 and weighed on the West Texas Intermediate. With the initial reaction, the WTI slumped to its lowest level since mid-January at $50.60. Although the WTI staged a modest rebound and was last seen trading a little below $52 with a daily loss of 2%, the pair didn't have a difficult time pushing higher supported by the USD strength.

The US Dollar Index, which slumped to its lowest level since early April at 96.75 after the ADP data showed a much smaller increase in private sector employment than expected, took advantage of the PMI data and gained traction later in the session and was last seen adding 0.15% on the day at 97.28.

Today's macroeconomic data releases from the U.S.

On Thursday, trade balance data from both Canada and the U.S. will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

Technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.342
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3457
Daily SMA50 1.3418
Daily SMA100 1.3347
Daily SMA200 1.327
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3475
Previous Daily Low 1.3382
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3417
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3439
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3358
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3323
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3452
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.351
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3546

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.

USD/JPY News

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth. 

Read more

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.

Gold News

