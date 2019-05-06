USD/CAD clings to recovery gains above 1.34, looks to snap 2-day losing streak

- WTI drops to multi-month lows on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index rebounds after dropping below 97.
- PMI reports helps greenback recover losses suffered after ADP data.
The USD/CAD pair is looking to snap its 2-day losing streak with the commodity-related loonie feeling the weight of the crude oil selloff on Wednesday. Following a drop to a fresh 2-week low at 1.3360 on Wednesday, the pair reversed its direction in the NA session and moved into the positive territory above 1.34. As of writing, the pair was up 0.16% on a daily basis at 1.3410.
Earlier today, the weekly report published by the EIA showed that crude oil stocks in the U.S. increased by 6.8 million barrels in the week ending May 31 and weighed on the West Texas Intermediate. With the initial reaction, the WTI slumped to its lowest level since mid-January at $50.60. Although the WTI staged a modest rebound and was last seen trading a little below $52 with a daily loss of 2%, the pair didn't have a difficult time pushing higher supported by the USD strength.
The US Dollar Index, which slumped to its lowest level since early April at 96.75 after the ADP data showed a much smaller increase in private sector employment than expected, took advantage of the PMI data and gained traction later in the session and was last seen adding 0.15% on the day at 97.28.
Today's macroeconomic data releases from the U.S.
- US: ADP private sector employment change +27K in May vs. 180K expected.
- US: Markit Services PMI in May comes in at 50.9 (final) to match expectations.
- US: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI improves to 56.9 in May vs. 55.5 expected.
On Thursday, trade balance data from both Canada and the U.S. will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.342
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3457
|Daily SMA50
|1.3418
|Daily SMA100
|1.3347
|Daily SMA200
|1.327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3475
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3382
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3429
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3323
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3265
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3546
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.