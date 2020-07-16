USD/CAD clings to modest recovery gains, comfortably above 1.3500 mark

- USD/CAD staged a goodish bounce from weekly lows and defended the 1.3500 mark.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the uptick.
- Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and provided an additional boost to the pair.
The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3545 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to defend the key 1.3500 psychological mark and stage a goodish intraday bounce from weekly lows. The prevalent risk-off mood drove some heaven flows towards the US dollar, which, in turn, prompted some short-covering move around the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, a modest pullback in crude oil prices – down over 1% for the day – undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, in turn, provided an additional boost and helped to the USD/CAD pair to recover a part of the previous day's sharp intraday slide of over 100 pips.
Meanwhile, the global flight to safety was reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD. Bulls even seemed rather unimpressed by Thursday's mostly upbeat US macro data – monthly Retail Sales and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index.
Looking at the technical picture, the USD/CAD pair remains well within a broader picture held since the beginning of July. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming a near-term breakout and positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3534
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3587
|Daily SMA50
|1.3689
|Daily SMA100
|1.3836
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3619
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3505
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3549
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.343
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3356
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3658
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
