USD/CAD clings to modest recovery gains, comfortably above 1.3500 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD staged a goodish bounce from weekly lows and defended the 1.3500 mark.
  • The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the uptick.
  • Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and provided an additional boost to the pair.

The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3545 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to defend the key 1.3500 psychological mark and stage a goodish intraday bounce from weekly lows. The prevalent risk-off mood drove some heaven flows towards the US dollar, which, in turn, prompted some short-covering move around the USD/CAD pair.

On the other hand, a modest pullback in crude oil prices – down over 1% for the day – undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, in turn, provided an additional boost and helped to the USD/CAD pair to recover a part of the previous day's sharp intraday slide of over 100 pips.

Meanwhile, the global flight to safety was reinforced by a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD. Bulls even seemed rather unimpressed by Thursday's mostly upbeat US macro data – monthly Retail Sales and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index.

Looking at the technical picture, the USD/CAD pair remains well within a broader picture held since the beginning of July. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming a near-term breakout and positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3534
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3509
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3587
Daily SMA50 1.3689
Daily SMA100 1.3836
Daily SMA200 1.3507
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3619
Previous Daily Low 1.3505
Previous Weekly High 1.3632
Previous Weekly Low 1.3491
Previous Monthly High 1.3802
Previous Monthly Low 1.3316
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3575
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.347
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.343
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3356
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3583
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3658
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3697

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

