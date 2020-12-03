USD/CAD clings to modest recovery gains, around 1.2925-30 region

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Thursday and stalled its recent bearish trend.
- A pullback in crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the uptick.
- Sustained USD selling bias might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside.
The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the 1.2925-30 region.
The pair managed to find some support ahead of the 1.2900 round-figure mark and for now, seems to have stalled its recent downward trajectory to the lowest level since October 2018. A softer tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency loonie and was seen as a key factor that assisted the USD/CAD pair to gain some positive traction on Thursday.
Oil prices were weighed down by a smaller-than-expected draw in the crude supplies for the week ending November 27 and a deadlock among major oil producers over an extension of production cuts. The OPEC+ is set to resume discussions at the full ministerial meeting, due to take place later this Thursday, on whether the production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day should be extended.
The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was negated by the prevalent US dollar selling bias, which might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets. The first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine continued undermining the safe-haven US dollar, which was further pressured by the possibility of more US fiscal stimulus measures. This, in turn, could cap any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's US NFP report.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.293
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3042
|Daily SMA50
|1.3157
|Daily SMA100
|1.321
|Daily SMA200
|1.3523
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2959
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2916
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3112
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2865
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.295
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2976
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2992
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits three-month highs amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3450, the highest since September, shrugging off Brexit concerns. France may reportedly veto a deal if it sees too many compromises from the EU. The final US Services PMI, vaccine developments and US data are all awaited.
EUR/USD resumes advance, reaches fresh highs
The EUR/USD pair is firmly advancing beyond 1.2100, trading at levels that were last seen in April 2018. The dollar is under pressure amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus and an upcoming vaccine. Investors are shrugging off Germany's extended restrictions.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1840 area, over one-week tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, or over one-week highs around the $1840 region.
Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs
Bitcoin is leading the recovery in the cryptocurrency market after reclaiming the position above $19,000. Ethereum has managed to bring down the critical hurdle at $600 while Ripple is holding slightly above $0.62.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!