USD/CAD clings to modest gains, stays below 1.2100 ahead of FOMC Minutes

- USD/CAD posts small gains during the American session.
- US Dollar Index stays below 90.00 as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
- Falling crude oil prices weigh on CAD on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair staged a modest rebound during the American trading hours and advanced to a session high of 1.2123 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.2081.
Eyes on FOMC Minutes
Earlier in the day, the data from Canada showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.4% on a yearly basis in April from 2.2% in March. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 3.2% and helped the CAD gather strength. Nevertheless, the sharp decline witnessed in crude oil prices made it difficult for the commodity-sensitive loonie to continue to find demand.
After losing nearly 2% on Tuesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) extended its slide and touched its lowest level in three weeks at $61.94. As of writing, WTI was trading at $63.60, where it was down 2.% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains at 89.90 supported by safe-haven flows. Although Wall Street's main indexes managed to pull away from daily lows, they still lose between 0.3% and 0.7%.
Later in the session, the FOMC will release the minutes of its April meeting and investors will look for fresh clues regarding inflation expectations and the timing of asset tapering.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2084
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2066
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2252
|Daily SMA50
|1.2427
|Daily SMA100
|1.2565
|Daily SMA200
|1.2831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2081
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2013
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2203
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2046
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2654
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2266
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2039
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
