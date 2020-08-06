USD/CAD clings to modest gains near session tops, just below 1.3300 mark

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to stage a modest bounce from multi-month lows.
- The USD reversed an early dip to fresh two-year lows and extended some support to the pair.
- Weaker crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the intraday uptick.
The USD/CAD pair rallied around 40 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3285 region in the last hour.
Following an early dip to the 1.3245 region, the pair managed to regain some traction and for now, seems to have stalled its recent bearish slide to the lowest level since February 2020. The uptick marked the first day of a positive in the previous four and was supported by a combination of factors – a modest US dollar rebound and a softer tone surrounding crude oil prices.
Extremely oversold conditions assisted the USD to reverse an early dip to new two-year lows, though the upside is likely to remain capped amid concerns about the pace of the US economic recovery. The market worries were further fueled by Wednesday's disappointing ADP report on the US private-sector employment, which indicated that the labour market recovery was faltering.
This coupled with the deadlock in the US Congress over the next round of fiscal stimulus measures might hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. Both Republicans and Democrats harden their stances on the new coronavirus relief plan, raising doubts as to whether the lawmakers will reach an agreement before the end-of-week deadline.
Adding to this, the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields might further collaborate towards keeping a lid on the attempted USD rebound, at least for the time being. Meanwhile, a pullback in crude oil prices, now down around 1% for the day, undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and remained supportive of the USD/CAD pair's modest uptick.
It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the recovery move or the pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Later during the early North American session, the release of the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3286
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3459
|Daily SMA50
|1.3524
|Daily SMA100
|1.3795
|Daily SMA200
|1.3528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3331
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3234
|Previous Weekly High
|1.346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3331
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3271
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3294
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3418
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits four-month high amid upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32, the highest since March. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates. Dollar weakness is also in play. UK Construction PMI beat with 58.1 points.
EUR/USD retreats after hitting new two-year highs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850 after hitting new two-year highs earlier. The dollar is pressured amid fiscal stimulus uncertainty, Sino-American tensions, and weak US data. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold consolidates near all-time highs, around $2050 region
Gold built on this week’s bullish break through the key $2000 psychological mark. Worries about the US economic recovery benefitted the safe-haven commodity. The ongoing slide in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive move.
Forex Today: Gold up, dollar down amid stalled fiscal talks, vaccine hopes, ahead of jobless claims
The US dollar remains on the back foot while gold shines, following experienced on Thursday, partially in response to hints of weak Non-Farm Payrolls. US jobless are eyed on Thursday. Hopes of a coronavirus vaccine boost markets while ongoing fiscal talks in Washington are eyed.
WTI retreats from 5-month highs
WTI is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday. Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.